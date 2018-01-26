Juszczyk, Staley and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Juszczyk was named a starter earning the top NFC fullback vote by a landslide. In his first season in San Francisco, Juszczyk led the league in receiving yards of any NFL fullback with 315 yards on 33 receptions to add to 31 rushing yards on seven carries.

He becomes the first 49ers fullback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Fred Beasley in 2003.

The 49ers fullback joins a talented running back group in Orlando with the New Orleans Saints duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as well as NFC West counterpart Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

Staley replaces Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, who is unable to participate due to injury. The left tackle finished the season as the second-highest graded tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

This marks Staley's sixth Pro Bowl appearance in his 11 seasons. He joins Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and Duane Brown of the Seattle Seahawks as NFC tackles.