Juszczyk, Staley and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Take a stroll down memory lane and look at photographs of every San Francisco 49ers player selected to the Pro Bowl.
The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is set to kick off Sunday, Jan 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Some of the NFL's biggest stars will participate in a number of events leading up to the all-star matchup between the AFC and NFC.
Kyle Juszczyk and Joe Staley were selected by fans, players and coaches as the San Francisco 49ers first Pro Bowl selections since 2015.
Juszczyk makes his second-consecutive trip to the all-star game after being selected as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.
Juszczyk was named a starter earning the top NFC fullback vote by a landslide. In his first season in San Francisco, Juszczyk led the league in receiving yards of any NFL fullback with 315 yards on 33 receptions to add to 31 rushing yards on seven carries.
He becomes the first 49ers fullback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Fred Beasley in 2003.
The 49ers fullback joins a talented running back group in Orlando with the New Orleans Saints duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as well as NFC West counterpart Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Staley replaces Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, who is unable to participate due to injury. The left tackle finished the season as the second-highest graded tackle, per Pro Football Focus.
This marks Staley's sixth Pro Bowl appearance in his 11 seasons. He joins Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and Duane Brown of the Seattle Seahawks as NFC tackles.
**
**Pro Football Hall of Famer and 11-time Pro Bowler Derrick Brooks and three-time Pro Bowler Warrick Dunn will serve as NFC Legends Captains.
The 2018 Pro Bowl will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC at 12 PM Pacific Time.
To see the full roster and additional information on Pro Bowl Week visit ProBowl.com.