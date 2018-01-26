Juszczyk, Staley and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Jan 26, 2018 at 06:00 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Every Pro Bowl Player for the San Francisco 49ers

Take a stroll down memory lane and look at photographs of every San Francisco 49ers player selected to the Pro Bowl.

1951-54, 1957-62 -- Leo Nomellini
1 / 124
1951 -- Frank Albert
2 / 124
1951 -- Visco Grgich
3 / 124
1951 -- Norm Standlee
4 / 124
1951 -- John Strzykalski
5 / 124
First Row - Third from Left (#43)
6 / 124

First Row - Third from Left (#43)

1952-54 -- Gordy Soltau
7 / 124
1952 -- Ray Collins
8 / 124
1953-55, 1957-59 -- Hugh McElhenny
9 / 124
1953-54 -- Bill Johnson
10 / 124
1953 -- Ed Henke
11 / 124
1953-55 -- Joe Perry
12 / 124
1954-55, 1958 -- Y.A. Tittle
13 / 124
Fourth Row - Second from Right (#62)
14 / 124

Fourth Row - Second from Right (#62)

1955 -- Bruno Banducci
15 / 124
1955 -- Al Carapella
16 / 124
1955 -- John Henry Johnson
17 / 124
1955-60 -- Billy Wilson
18 / 124
1956 -- Dick Moegle
19 / 124
1956 -- Bob Toneff
20 / 124
1957, 1959-62 -- Bob St. Clair
21 / 124
7161564
1958 -- Marv Matuszak
22 / 124
1959 -- Jerry Mertens
23 / 124
1960 -- Dave Baker
24 / 124
1960, 1963 -- J.D. Smith
25 / 124
1960-64 -- Abe Woodson
26 / 124
1961, 1966-68 -- Bruce Bosley
27 / 124
1961, 1965 -- Charlie Krueger
28 / 124
1962 -- Ted Connolly
29 / 124
1962 -- Eddie Dove
30 / 124
1963-64 -- Tommy Davis
31 / 124
1963, 1965 -- Matt Hazeltine
32 / 124
1965-67 -- Dave Parks
33 / 124
1966, 1971 -- John Brodie
34 / 124
1966 -- John David Crow
35 / 124
1966-67 -- Walt Rock
36 / 124
1966-67, 1969-70 -- Ken Willard
37 / 124
1967-69 -- Howard Mudd
38 / 124
1967 -- John Thomas
39 / 124
1967, 1969-74 -- Dave Wilcox
40 / 124
1969 -- Kermit Alexander
41 / 124
1969 -- Clifton McNeil
42 / 124
1970 -- Elmer Collett
43 / 124
1970-73, 1975 -- Jimmy Johnson
44 / 124
1970-73 -- Gene Washington
45 / 124
1971 -- Len Rohde
46 / 124
1972-75 -- Forrest Blue
47 / 124
1972, 1976 -- Cedrick Hardman
48 / 124
Last Row - Sixth from Right (#50)
49 / 124

Last Row - Sixth from Right (#50)

1972-74 -- Ted Kwalick
50 / 124
1972 -- Bruce Taylor
51 / 124
1972 -- Vic Washington
52 / 124
1973-74 -- Woody Peoples
53 / 124
1974-75 -- Tom Wittum
54 / 124
1977-78 -- Cleveland Elam
55 / 124
1977 -- Tommy Hart
56 / 124
1977 -- Delvin Williams
57 / 124
1982-83 -- Dwight Clark
58 / 124
1982-83, 1985 -- Randy Cross
59 / 124
1982, 1984 -- Fred Dean
60 / 124
1982-85 -- Dwight Hicks
61 / 124
1982-85, 1987-91 -- Ronnie Lott
62 / 124
1982, 1984-86, 1988, 1990-91 -- Joe Montana
63 / 124
1985 -- Keith Fahnhorst
64 / 124
1985-86 -- Carlton Williamson
65 / 124
1985-86 -- Fred Quillan
66 / 124
1985 -- Keena Turner
67 / 124
1985 -- Wendell Tyler
68 / 124
1985-86 -- Eric Wright
69 / 124
1986, 1988-89 -- Michael Carter
70 / 124
1986, 1988-90 -- Roger Craig
71 / 124
1987-97, 1999 -- Jerry Rice
72 / 124
1989, 1991-92 -- Charles Haley
73 / 124
1989-90 -- John Taylor
74 / 124
1990-94 -- Guy McIntyre
75 / 124
1993 -- Pierce Holt
76 / 124
1993-1996 -- Brent Jones
77 / 124
1993 -- Steve Wallace
78 / 124
1993-1995 -- Ricky Watters
79 / 124
1993-99 -- Steve Young
80 / 124
1994 -- Harris Barton
81 / 124
1994-96 -- Tim McDonald
82 / 124
1994-95 -- Jesse Sapolu
83 / 124
1995-98 -- Merton Hanks
84 / 124
1995-96 -- Bart Oates
85 / 124
1995 -- Deion Sanders
86 / 124
1995-96, 1998 -- Dana Stubblefield
87 / 124
1996 -- Eric Davis
88 / 124
1996 -- Ken Norton Jr.
89 / 124
1996, 1998 -- Lee Woodall
90 / 124
1997, 2000-03 -- Bryant Young
91 / 124
1998 -- Chris Doleman
92 / 124
1998-99 -- Kevin Gogan
93 / 124
1999, 2002 -- Garrison Hearst
94 / 124
1998 -- Winfred Tubbs
95 / 124
2000 -- Lance Schulters
96 / 124
2001-03 -- Jeff Garcia
97 / 124
2001 -- Charlie Garner
98 / 124
2001-04 -- Terrell Owens
99 / 124
2002 -- Ray Brown
100 / 124
2002 -- Jeremy Newberry
101 / 124
2003-04 -- Julian Peterson
102 / 124
2003 -- Ron Stone
103 / 124
2004 -- Fred Beasley
104 / 124
2005, 2012 -- Brian Jennings
105 / 124
2007, 2010, 2012-14 -- Frank Gore
106 / 124
2007 -- Larry Allen
107 / 124
2007 -- Walt Harris
108 / 124
2008-14 -- Patrick Willis
109 / 124
2008, 2010, 2012 -- Andy Lee
110 / 124
2010, 2014 -- Vernon Davis
111 / 124
2010-14 -- Justin Smith
112 / 124
2012 -- David Akers
113 / 124
2012-13 -- Dashon Goldson
114 / 124
2012 -- Carlos Rogers
115 / 124
2012-16, 2018 -- Joe Staley
116 / 124
2013-14, 2016 -- NaVorro Bowman
117 / 124
2013-15 -- Mike Iupati
118 / 124
2013 -- Aldon Smith
119 / 124
2013-14 -- Donte Whitner
120 / 124
2014 -- Eric Reid
121 / 124
2014 -- Ahmad Brooks
122 / 124
2015 -- Antoine Bethea
123 / 124
2018 -- Kyle Juszczyk
124 / 124
The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is set to kick off Sunday, Jan 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Some of the NFL's biggest stars will participate in a number of events leading up to the all-star matchup between the AFC and NFC.

Kyle Juszczyk and Joe Staley were selected by fans, players and coaches as the San Francisco 49ers first Pro Bowl selections since 2015.

Juszczyk makes his second-consecutive trip to the all-star game after being selected as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

Juszczyk was named a starter earning the top NFC fullback vote by a landslide. In his first season in San Francisco, Juszczyk led the league in receiving yards of any NFL fullback with 315 yards on 33 receptions to add to 31 rushing yards on seven carries.

He becomes the first 49ers fullback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Fred Beasley in 2003.

The 49ers fullback joins a talented running back group in Orlando with the New Orleans Saints duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as well as NFC West counterpart Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

Staley replaces Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, who is unable to participate due to injury. The left tackle finished the season as the second-highest graded tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

This marks Staley's sixth Pro Bowl appearance in his 11 seasons. He joins Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and Duane Brown of the Seattle Seahawks as NFC tackles.

**

**Pro Football Hall of Famer and 11-time Pro Bowler Derrick Brooks and three-time Pro Bowler Warrick Dunn will serve as NFC Legends Captains.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC at 12 PM Pacific Time.

To see the full roster and additional information on Pro Bowl Week visit ProBowl.com.

