Justin Smith: Quinton Dial Has 'Nastiness to Him'

"He got in there, and he had a little nastiness to him -- that's what I like seeing," Smith said of Dial, who was on the Non-Football Injury List the first seven weeks of the season due to offseason surgery. "Roughing it up a little bit, trying to get in a fight out there. That's good. He's got that fire that you need. I thought he did a good job." Dial, who spelled starter Glenn Dorsey at times against the Titans, is still a work-in-progress.



"He didn't get a lot of plays in the game, but it was really good just to get him out there and get him in game situations so he knows what that's all about, what it would feel like," Fangio said. "And think he'll improve little by little as we go."

Asked about how light Dial appeared on his feet -- Dial stands 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds -- Fangio said he was not surprised.

"That's what we saw when we drafted him," the defensive play-caller said. "We liked obviously his size and thought he moved well for a guy his size. And we thought his best football was in front of him. I think he's done a good job since he's gotten here of improving his body.

"And he's still got a long ways to go. But I think he's a guy that will eventually get there."

Where the Alabama product is now will have to suffice for Sunday. The Jaguars offensive lineman that Dial would most often line up against -- Jacksonville center Brad Meester -- "is still a damn good player" able to block his way to the second level.

Dial, Dorsey and Co. should be licking their chops. Jacksonville has yielded an NFL-high 28 sacks through Week 7.