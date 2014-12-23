Justin Smith Has a Lot of 'Good Football' Left in Him

"I still think he's got a lot of good football left in him," Fangio said of his defenisve co-captain. "I think he'll do the right thing and take some time before he makes any decision and go from there. Would love to talk to him at any point."

Smith said on Dec. 4 that he hasn't "given any thought" to retiring.

Smith will consider the possibility in the offseason, which is now less than a week away with the 49ers failing to qualify for postseason play for the first time since the pre-Fangio days in '10.

If the '14 season is Smith's last year in pro football, Fangio has plenty of fond memories of the player known by those around him as "Cowboy."

"I think the one thing that defines him is that he's just a true warrior in the truest football sense of the word," Fangio said. "The guy is as tough as anybody I've ever been around, accountable as anybody I've been around. He has played through injuries that most people wouldn't have played through. He doesn't talk about them."

Smith played hurt in '13. A training camp triceps injury left Smith to play "a whole season last year with half an arm," Fangio said.