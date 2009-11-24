Jumping Into Jacksonville

The 49ers will go for their first win against an opponent from the AFC South this season, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at Candlestick Park.

The Jaguars are tied for the lead in AFC Wild Card race at 6-4 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, and are coming off three consecutive wins. Most recently, they beat the Buffalo Bills 18-15 at home.

While the 49ers started the season 2-0, on the other side of the country, the Jaguars have turned their season around despite starting 0-2. On Sunday, both teams will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, as every game at this juncture of the season becomes even more crucial.

On Offense

Most NFL teams are led by the play of the quarterback, but in the case of the Jaguars, running back Maurice Jones-Drew is the focal point of the offensive attack.

Thanks to the Bay Area native's aggressive running style, the Jaguars have the NFL's sixth-best rush offense, averaging 136.3 yards per game. Jones-Drew ranks fifth in the NFL with 926 yards on the ground, but leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.

He's even scored rushing touchdowns in each of his last five games and has visited the end zone in eight out of ten games this season.

Another remarkable aspect of Jacksonville's success on the ground is the fact that it comes behind two rookies at the tackle positions. With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 Draft, the Jaguars selected left tackle Eugene Monroe and then followed 31 picks later in the second round to take Eben Britton to play right tackle. Despite the lack of professional experience at arguably the two most important positions on the line, the Jaguars have only allowed 24 sacks this season.

With Jones-Drew being such a threat to opposing defenses, quarterback David Garrard has quietly gone about his business, managing games and making plays when it's needed. The eight-year veteran has completed 61.8 percent of his passes (199-of-322) for 2,303 yards, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.