Josh Morgan's Tips for Kids Playing Wide Receiver

understanding how to use your hands properly. When the ball is headed in your direction, you must keep your hands close together in the shape of a diamond. This is when the palms of your hands are facing the ball, and the tips of your pointer and thumb fingers are touching. That's how you make the diamond with your hands.

When the ball is thrown above your waist, always put your hands in a diamond shape, but when the ball is below your waist, you have to put the tips of your pinky fingers together like your making a human baseball glove with your hands.

It's important to keep a close eye on the tip of the football as it gets closer to you. You have to see the tip of the football as you catch it with your hands, and get your hands around the fat part of the ball and watch it as you bring it close to your chest to make sure you have possession of the ball. Always remember to not focus strictly on the laces, or you will make yourself dizzy.

Tips on route running:

My favorite route to run would probably be a fade route in the red zone or on the goal line. A fade route allows you to combine all of your athletic ability in one play. Basically, you have to take three quick steps off the line against the defensive back guarding you, and you have to break away from him and beat him to the back pylon of the end zone. The route requires speed to get past the cornerback at the line of scrimmage, it requires good leaping ability because the ball is usually thrown high in the air, and it requires strong hands that are able to grab the ball right out of the air.

My second favorite route to run is a deep post. You use the same kind of start as the fade, but you break your route off when you get inside of the safety's inside shoulder as fast as you can and turn your head inwards to look back for the quarterback's pass.

Tips on picking up yards after the catch:

Before you can even think about running with the ball after you make a catch, you have to focus on catching the ball first. That's a big key. Once you have the ball in hand, you have to keep it secured tightly to your chest or it can be stripped away by a defender.

A good way to practice running with the ball on your own is setting up your own cone drill. If you set up a bunch of cones in your backyard and try to juke each cone as if it was a defender, it should help your moves in the open field. Running around cones will really help your acceleration. It really helped me out because it kept me outside practicing. Lots of practice, I think that's a big key to becoming a better player.

Tips on becoming a better blocker: