Josh Morgan: Poetry in Motion

June 20, 1985 was the day God placed me upon his earth

My mother was in pain but it was a beautiful birth! I came out strange at birth with my hands behind my back looking like I was under arrest

Scared mommy at first but turned out to be the one god would truly bless! Yes, I was a mama's boy and I was her first born

She had me kind of young but her blessings had just begun

Joshua, Daniel and Adam...those are her three boys

All healthy full of joy and life but they're journey is far from done Came into the world with a great family like the television show "Good Times"

But life itself started to happen and soon came tears and whines I lost both of my grandfathers before the age of five

But trust me to this day I still live by what they taught me

They both were great men who left this earth in crazy ways

But one thing they stressed to me was "do it great or leave it be" Mom and dad got divorced and the problems got bigger

At the age of 14 my life took that change for the worst

My brothers went with mom and moved an hour away

While I stayed in DC where my pain fueled my thirst I grew up a champion in sports but felt like a failure in life

Always hated the fact that dad no more called mom his wife Missing my brothers and still so confused

Didn't understand the situation but I had to make moves

I had to do something to get out of Southeast DC

Left the house one morning and asked grandma to pray for me

She didn't understand why I asked her that day

But the light went off in my head that said I could not stay

It said do not be another talent wasted on the streets of DC I had to change my life and I have to be great

"By any means necessary" is what Malcolm X said

And that's how I lived every day

I used everything for motivation and my lost ones stayed in my head It was my last year of high school and no football scholarship for me

Guess what June 20th was also the day I cried and said "God, why me?" "What am I to do now with no scholarship if I was going to make it out of the DC???

Keep pushing until wiser than sitting aside

And dreaming and sighing and waiting the tide.

In life's great battle those only prevail that daily march forward and never say fail" I had to go to prep school to continue with my dream of greatness

Trust I did not know it was a military school

There were NO WOMEN, 5:30 AM WAKE UP HORNS, uniforms and a real military environment As bad I wanted to leave I couldn't be the fool So with an eye always open, a tongue that's not dumb and a heart that will never to sorrow succumb

I had to battle and conquer though thousands assail

I stayed strong and stayed mighty because I never said fail I made it to Virginia Tech where I was out of DC and on to the NFL

Lost a lot of friends and even survived a massacre, so yes god is great

Because I had many close encounters with death and god kept his angels with me

I kept working hard because I knew it was fate The spirit of angels is active I know

As higher and higher in glory they go

Angels and spirits from heaven they sail

To cheer and encourage and Never Say Fail!!! THE END "I make my sweat account for my tears and all those who hurt me, and turn my pain into rage and anger and fight to overcome every obstacle before me." – Joshua Morgan

