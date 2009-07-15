Jones is in 'right place'

"You're going to be given the chance to go out there and make plays. A lot of balls are going to be in the air," Jones said of his role in the 49ers offense. "It's not just a pound, pound, pound team. You're going to get an opportunity every day because we're going to throw the ball around a lot."

Specifically, Jones considers himself as "a down the field, possession, move the chains guy."

"I love the excitement of third and nine or third and 10," Jones elaborated. "I love it to be able to come my way and to quite down the defense. I love to be the guy whenever we need a big play."

After spending most of his career catching passes from Titans quarterbacks like Vince Young and Kerry Collins, Jones is awaiting the news on who the 49ers will name as the starter for '09.

The difference between Shaun Hill and Alex Smith haven't been a big deal for Jones and the other wideouts at all.

"You don't realize it," Jones said of the 49ers offseason competition at the quarterback position. "They are similar quarterbacks. They're both great and they're both out there working hard. When it's a battle like that you don't know who's in the game. You have to be able to work with both of them."

But Jones might have never been in a position to catch footballs in the NFL.

As an 18-year-old, Jones was a gifted baseball player in addition to being a successful prep football player.

Jones was talented enough to be drafted by the New York Yankees in the 28th round of Major League Baseball's Amateur Entry Draft in 2001. But instead of donning the famous pinstripes, Jones headed to the University of Oklahoma as a duel-sport athlete.

"It wasn't a tough decision because I always knew I wanted to go to school to play both," he said. "My mom was like, 'You haven't been working this time so you might as well wait.' I was ready to go have a college experience, get in the books and be able to play football and baseball because I loved them both."

But Jones' love of baseball hasn't completely diminished. He still keeps up with the Bronx Bombers and typically can be seen around team headquarters sporting a Yankees fitted cap.

"I think I still can play," he said with a grin. "I think if you gave me about a month of training I'd make it out there on the diamond in the Big Leagues."

Besides following the Yankees, Jones says he watches a lot of movies in his free time.

"All of these 3-D movies – I've seen every one of them," Jones revealed. "Every Tuesday I'm at Best Buy getting new movies and new music."

Now that he's been away from team headquarters for almost a month, Jones has kept busy in his hometown of Texarkana, Texas, by spending time with his mother and younger brother.

Jones might have plenty of friends and family to reacquaint with, but he understands the last few weeks before training camp is when the mental preparation of football takes over.