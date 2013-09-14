Johnny Manziel 'Kaepernicking' on National TV

Sep 14, 2013 at 07:07 AM

Johnny Manziel did his best Colin Kaepernick impersonation in the first half of the Texas A&M-Alabama SEC matchup. The player known as "Johnny Football" borrowed the "Kaepernicking" celebration, the same one made famous by San Francsico's starting signal-caller.

Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner, has been known to celebrate. This time he paid respect to the 49ers starting quarterback after tossing a first-half touchdown pass

Johnny Manziel #Kaepernicking. pic.twitter.com/tvBDIj7oSX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2013

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

La Histórica Rivalidad 49ers-Cowboys Agrega su Siguiente Capítulo en los Playoffs

Dos de los equipos más populares en todo México de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers y Dallas Cowboys, se enfrentarán nuevamente en los playoffs este domingo.

news

Former 49ers Linebacker Ed Beard Passes Away

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard passed away on Monday, January 16th at the age of 83.

news

Safeway Recipes: Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ready in as little as 30 minutes, you're sure to satisfy everyone with this simple and delicious chicken tortilla soup.

news

Ryans Dice que los 49ers Deben 'Jugar lo Mejor Posible' Contra Cowboys

Este jueves, el coordinador defensivo DeMeco Ryans ofreció sus impresiones del partido contra los Dallas Cowboys después de la practica de los 49ers rumbo al domingo.

Advertising