Johnny Manziel 'Kaepernicking' on National TV

Johnny Manziel did his best Colin Kaepernick impersonation in the first half of the Texas A&M-Alabama SEC matchup. The player known as "Johnny Football" borrowed the "Kaepernicking" celebration, the same one made famous by San Francsico's starting signal-caller.
Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner, has been known to celebrate. This time he paid respect to the 49ers starting quarterback after tossing a first-half touchdown pass
Johnny Manziel #Kaepernicking. pic.twitter.com/tvBDIj7oSX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2013