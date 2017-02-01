John Lynch to 49ers Fans: 'We're Going to Make You Proud'

Lynch spent more than 25 minutes on KNBR Wednesday morning with the Murph & Mac show. His first interview with the San Francisco 49ers flagship radio station covered everything from rooming with Edgar Renteria during his minor league baseball career, to his expectations as an NFL general manager.
Lynch continued to speak candidly about the interview process with the 49ers, his qualifications for the job and how important it is to embrace the randomness of life. But maybe the most impactful portion of the half-hour chat came at the end.
As Brian Murphy began to wind down the interview, Lynch interjected with a thoughtful message for what 49ers fans should expect from his new regime.
"I would just tell people, watch the moves we make," Lynch began unprompted. "Of course we're going to make some mistakes along the way, but we're going to make you proud with the type of players that we build this team around. I (also) think it's very important to be invested in this community.
"I remember (former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach) Tony Dungy and the first meeting he ever had with us. He told us, 'Our job is to win championships, but if that's all we've done at the end of our time together, then we haven't done enough.' I've been around a lot of people that live that.
"I understand what a special community (the Bay Area is). We want to be a part of it, and we want to make people proud. I can give my commitment that we're going to leave no stone unturned to try and get people that represent the organization. First of all, everything we do, being single-minded to win World Championships and also to make the community proud with the guys we have.
"That's the one thing I will promise."
Best of the Rest
-- Lynch continues to embrace the fact that he won't win everyone over until the 49ers start winning football games.
"Are there skeptics? Absolutely. Should there be skeptics? Absolutely," he said. "I understand that, and I understand that the only way we change those skeptical thoughts is to win. That's what this league is all about.
"I can't make any promises about when that's going to happen, but we're going to work our tails off."
-- The general manager shed some light on what went into hiring vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, who has spent 14 seasons of NFL front office experience with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. Prying Peters away from the Broncos was a crucial first step in Lynch's plan.
"You look at his experience, I've talked to people in the New England organization, and I know how much they valued him," Lynch said. "Josh McDaniels valued him so much that he brought him to Denver. Denver valued him incredibly. They kind of had a log jam. I've got a good relationship with John Elway, who immensely respects Adam Peters. He gave him an opportunity for a big promotion.
"Adam Peters was a home-run hire for us. We're full-speed ahead already."
-- Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is reported to be the top candidate for the 49ers head coach opening, but nothing can become official until after Super Bowl LI. Once a coach is in place, the two will work together to assess the needs of San Francisco's current roster.
"I'm going to do whatever it takes, along with the head coach and along with the team we build, to put together a winner," Lynch said. "Frankly, we're putting together roles right now.
"As soon as we get our head coach on board, we're going to work tirelessly to be on the same page, so we can go to our scouts and say, 'This is what we're looking for.'"
-- Lynch admitted that one of the things that lured him to a front office position was the desire to have a stake in the game. He loved his time with FOX Sports, but missed the highs and lows of winning and losing.
"The one thing that can be unfulfilling is that there's no scoreboard," Lynch said. "When you're used to scoreboards, winning and losing, that void is always kind of there."