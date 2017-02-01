John Lynch to 49ers Fans: 'We're Going to Make You Proud'

As Brian Murphy began to wind down the interview, Lynch interjected with a thoughtful message for what 49ers fans should expect from his new regime.

"I would just tell people, watch the moves we make," Lynch began unprompted. "Of course we're going to make some mistakes along the way, but we're going to make you proud with the type of players that we build this team around. I (also) think it's very important to be invested in this community.

"I remember (former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach) Tony Dungy and the first meeting he ever had with us. He told us, 'Our job is to win championships, but if that's all we've done at the end of our time together, then we haven't done enough.' I've been around a lot of people that live that.

"I understand what a special community (the Bay Area is). We want to be a part of it, and we want to make people proud. I can give my commitment that we're going to leave no stone unturned to try and get people that represent the organization. First of all, everything we do, being single-minded to win World Championships and also to make the community proud with the guys we have.

"That's the one thing I will promise."

-- Lynch continues to embrace the fact that he won't win everyone over until the 49ers start winning football games.

"Are there skeptics? Absolutely. Should there be skeptics? Absolutely," he said. "I understand that, and I understand that the only way we change those skeptical thoughts is to win. That's what this league is all about.

"I can't make any promises about when that's going to happen, but we're going to work our tails off."