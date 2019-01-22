John Lynch Details Advantages of Coaching at the Senior Bowl

"(The players) are in a high-stress situation," Lynch said. "There's a lot going on, and there's a lot at stake for all of them. We get to see how they're going to respond, and we get to do it with the added bonus of being in the meeting rooms.

"(The scouts are) watching the way they interact with coaches. They're watching what they're taught and how they're able to apply, or not apply, that the next day (at practice). It really is a great opportunity."

This entire process speaks to the collaboration and cohesiveness between Lynch and Shanahan's respective verticals within the organization. If Shanahan and the coaching staff are planning on making any slight scheme changes, it behooves them to articulate that to the scouts so that everyone is looking for the same traits within a given prospect.

Practices offer another benefit. Although the three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday aren't private, it's the 49ers who will be organizing the entire thing to their liking. Should they want to see two specific players go against one another in 1-on-1's, they can make it happen. They can give a prospect an extra rep if they want to see him in a certain look or package. They can move the players around the field as they see fit. So while all 32 teams are seeing each rep, the 49ers are more closely able to tell if a player would be a fit in their own system.

All of that should lead to an informative and productive week as San Francisco gears up for the 2019 NFL Draft.