John Lynch Details Advantages of Coaching at the Senior Bowl

Jan 22, 2019 at 07:27 AM

It's an interesting ecosystem at the Renaissance Hotel in Mobile Ala., during the week of the Senior Bowl. The hotel serves as the hub for all of the week's events. Some of the prospects were just arriving on Monday afternoon as the buzz at Senior Bowl headquarters picked up. An escalator ride up from the lobby is where most of the action can be found.

A few live broadcasts had already begun in what's set up to be a mini radio row. Personnel from all 32 teams mingled with prospects bustling about. This week isn't like the NFL Combine – there are no organized interviews. It's upon each scout to track down the players from their respective regions. It's easy to spot the side conversations representing informal interviews taking place as if the floor was designed for speed dating.

And that's where the San Francisco 49ers hold such a key advantage this week. Sure, 49ers scouts will still have to track down their respective prospects. But as you probably know by know, San Francisco is coaching the South Team this year. That means the entire organization will have much more exposure to each player on the South roster.

Team (and position) meetings are the real bonus. Each day the 49ers will have every prospect on the South Team for a few hours – essentially force-feeding them San Francisco's own schemes (albeit rudimentary versions) in less than a week's time. Kyle Shanahan has invited all 49ers scouts to sit in on these meetings so that they're able to see exactly what the coaches are seeing. It will be a comprehensive evaluation process for everyone within both the coaching and personnel side of the organization.

2019 Senior Bowl: Photos of the South Team Roster

View the photos of the prospects that Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers coaching staff will coach on the South Roster at the 2019 Senior Bowl.

QB Will Grier, West Virginia
QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
WR Tyre Brady, Marshall
WR Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion
WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
WR David Sills V, West Virginia
WR Jaylen Smith, Louisville
RB Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State
RB Ryquell Armstrong, Temple
TE/FB Trevon Wesco, West Virginia
TE Foster Moreau, LSU
TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
TE Dax Raymond, Utah State
OL Andre Dillard, Washington State
OL Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
OL Javon Patterson, Mississippi
OL Ross Pierschabacher, Alabama
OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma
OL Dru Samia, Oklahoma
LB Otaro Alaka, Texas A&M
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
Green
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
LB David Long Jr., West Virginia
LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
LB D'Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB Isaiah Johnson, Houston
DB Jaquan Johnson, Miami
DB Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky
DB Sheldrick Redwine, Miami
DB Juan Thornhill, Virginia
DB Darius West, Kentucky
DB Khari Willis, Michigan State
DB Rock Ya-Sin. Temple
DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
DL Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
DL Carl Granderson, Wyoming
DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
Mack
DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL Gerald Willis III, Miami
DL Oshane Ximenes, Old Dominion
K Cole Tracy, LSU
P Jake Bailey, Stanford
LS Nick Moore, Georgia
"(The players) are in a high-stress situation," Lynch said. "There's a lot going on, and there's a lot at stake for all of them. We get to see how they're going to respond, and we get to do it with the added bonus of being in the meeting rooms.

"(The scouts are) watching the way they interact with coaches. They're watching what they're taught and how they're able to apply, or not apply, that the next day (at practice). It really is a great opportunity."

This entire process speaks to the collaboration and cohesiveness between Lynch and Shanahan's respective verticals within the organization. If Shanahan and the coaching staff are planning on making any slight scheme changes, it behooves them to articulate that to the scouts so that everyone is looking for the same traits within a given prospect.

Practices offer another benefit. Although the three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday aren't private, it's the 49ers who will be organizing the entire thing to their liking. Should they want to see two specific players go against one another in 1-on-1's, they can make it happen. They can give a prospect an extra rep if they want to see him in a certain look or package. They can move the players around the field as they see fit. So while all 32 teams are seeing each rep, the 49ers are more closely able to tell if a player would be a fit in their own system.

All of that should lead to an informative and productive week as San Francisco gears up for the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Our opportunity to separate and distance ourselves from the league is because we collaborate so well as a personnel staff and as a coaching staff," Lynch said. "It's a small example, but not every team that has done the Senior Bowl has allowed their scouts to be in every meeting. That's natural for us. We like being around each other. We respect each other's opinions."

