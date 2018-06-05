John Lynch, 49ers Vow to Honor Dwight Clark During 2018 Season

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan weren't scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday. But given the passing of Dwight Clark on Monday, both felt compelled to share their favorite memories of the San Francisco 49ers legendary wide receiver.

"I want to start out by saying that both personally and on behalf of the entire organization, I just want to express our condolences to Dwight's family," Lynch said. "It's a tremendous loss."

Lynch knows the nature of ALS all too well. His mother-in-law fought the disease before ultimately succumbing to it. The general manager shared his admiration for how Dwight fought against ALS and for the awareness he brought to the disease.

Lynch has only been a member of the 49ers organization for 16 months or so, but it didn't take long for him to recognize just how revered Clark is within the 49ers fan base.

"(You could feel) the love that this community and this fan base has for Dwight," Lynch said. "You think of Ronnie (Lott) and you think of Jerry (Rice), but what I learned when I got here is that Dwight is right there."

Former 49ers linebacker and current vice president and senior advisor to the general manager Keena Turner spoke with the entire team this morning. At the request of Shanahan, Turner told the current roster all about Clark's impact on the history of the organization. The team was also shown clips from Clark's career, including "The Catch" from the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lynch concluded by saying that the 49ers will find a way to honor Clark during the upcoming season with a helmet decal, a patch on the jersey or something else. Those conversations are already taking place.