Joe Staley Gives 49ers OC Geep Chryst High Marks for Offseason Practices

"I'm really excited with what I've seen this offseason," Staley said at the conclusion of a nine-week offseason program. "Personally, (I think) this has been one of the best offseasons we've had since I've been here. Everybody's very focused and excited. I think with a new coaching staff, (there is) new energy, new ideas, I think that has something to do with it as well."

In Staley's estimation, the offense's new play-caller has sparked the unit with creativity and a detail-oriented approach.

Geep Chryst's condensed playbook with shortened verbiage, coupled with NASCAR-like practice tempo, has given Staley and his teammates an upbeat outlook for 2015.

"It's not a completely new system," Staley said of the 49ers offense. "We're just adding some things we really haven't done in the past. How much that is incorporated, we'll just have to wait and see when gameplans and the regular season comes along.

"We got a lot of work in and really a lot of great coaching points on things we haven't done in the past."

Based on what was observed during the team's three-day mandatory minicamp, San Francisco's offensive coordinator featured many of the free-agent additions in a variety of ways. Names like Torrey Smith, Jerome Simpson and Reggie Bush were all able to make eye-catching plays while supporting the production of long-standing contributors like Anquan Boldin and Vernon Davis.