49ers Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Answers Kids' Questions, #PrepStartsNow

Here are your top storylines for Thursday, April 30.

Jimmy Garoppolo Participates in SAP's 'Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day'

Jimmy Garoppolo made a special appearance along with other athletes and celebrities like Chris Paul, Karlie Kloss and the 49ers own Kyle Juszczyk at SAP's "Virtual Bring Your Child to Work Day". On Garoppolo's segment, the quarterback answered kids' questions about his favorite NFL players growing up, favorite school subject and more. Check out all the highlights from the event at Sap.com/child.

#PrepStartsNow

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank has dedicated a compilation of drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. Content varies from general health and wellness, traditional football drills and flag football skills taught at a basic, intermediate and advanced skill level. Go to 49ers.com/prepstartsnow to see all the latest drills and share on social media using #PREPSTARTSNOW.

