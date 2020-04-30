49ers Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Answers Kids' Questions, #PrepStartsNow

Jimmy Garoppolo Participates in SAP's 'Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day'

Jimmy Garoppolo made a special appearance along with other athletes and celebrities like Chris Paul, Karlie Kloss and the 49ers own Kyle Juszczyk at SAP's "Virtual Bring Your Child to Work Day". On Garoppolo's segment, the quarterback answered kids' questions about his favorite NFL players growing up, favorite school subject and more. Check out all the highlights from the event at Sap.com/child.