Jimmy Garoppolo, Marquise Goodwin Explain Why Kyle Shanahan is a 'Mastermind'

Very few predicted that San Francisco would upset Jacksonville in Week 16. Nobody forecasted that the 49ers would light up the scoreboard the way they did.

"Everything went well, and there was a good flow in the game so it helped out everybody," Shanahan said.

San Francisco came out of the gates hot, scoring an opening drive touchdown for the first time all season. The offense never let up from there.

The 49ers had receivers running open throughout the game – most notably on a 44-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk. When Jacksonville's coverage held up, Garoppolo found ways to fit throws into small windows – like an 8-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle or his sidearm dart to Trent Taylor for a 5-yard score.

San Francisco racked up 369 yards of total offense, converted 10-of-15 third downs and accumulated 26 first downs. The icing on the cake was Matt Breida's 30-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach for good late in the fourth quarter. On the play, Marquise Goodwin ran a dummy jet sweep from left to right. Jacksonville's entire defense shifted towards Goodwin, only for Garoppolo to pull the ball back and toss it to his left to Breida. The rookie ran untouched up the left sideline for his third score of the season.

It was clear that Shanahan was in a rhythm throughout the contest, and that Garoppolo was executing the game plan to perfection.