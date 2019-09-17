Jimmy G, Deebo Samuel Earn 'Player of the Week' Nominations

Members of the San Francisco 49ers are being recognized following the team's 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel have been nominated for fan voted "Player of the Week" awards following Sunday's performance.
San Francisco's starting quarterback is nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week as he led the 49ers to their first 2-0 start on the road since the 1989 season. Garoppolo completed 17-of-25 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns for a 131.2 quarterback rating during Sunday's win. When using play action, Garoppolo was 10-of-10 for 213 yards and two touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating according to Pro Football Focus.
Garoppolo is up against Patrick Mahomes (30-of-44, 443 yards, four touchdowns against Oakland Raiders) and Russell Wilson (29-of-35 passing, 300 yards, three touchdowns against Pittsburgh Steelers) for the weekly honor.
Voting for this week's nominees is open until Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PT at NFL.com/FedEx.
Samuel earned recognition as a nominee for this week's Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honor. Samuel caught 5-of-7 of Garoppolo's targets for 87 yards and his first career touchdown during Sunday's win. The rookie receiver also tacked on two carries for seven rushing yards.
"Deebo, I thought, did some really good things when he got the ball in his hand and I also thought he ran some of his best routes that he's done, especially that first play of the third quarter," Kyle Shanahan said of the rookie wideout. "I thought that was the best route that he's had since he's been here. Even the one that he dropped was a really good route. He dropped the ball, which he's got to finish, but I was encouraged by his route. But, I thought all the guys took a step in the right directions. I was really happy with them."
Samuel is up against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai and New England Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich for Pepsi Rookie of the Week.
Fans can vote for Samuel at NFL.com/Rookies through Friday at 12 p.m. PT to determine the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.