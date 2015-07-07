 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jerry Rice Owns Most Unbreakable Record in NFL History

Jul 07, 2015 at 08:28 AM

In this Tuesday edition of Niners Daily, we pass along an NFL analyst's top five list, which is topped by a certain all-time great San Francisco 49ers player.

Over at NFL.com, Elliot Harrison began a recent article with a simple question: How impressive is the record New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. set last year when he averaged 108.8 yards per game as a rookie?

Beckham's stellar season broke a record set in 1960, prompting Harrison to put that achievement in perspective by listing out the five most unbreakable records in NFL lore.

So which record came in at No. 1? You can probably guess which 49ers player it involves.

Yup, the G.O.A.T. himself, Jerry Rice.

Best of Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice's first press conference with the 49ers
1 / 20
John Taylor, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice take a moment to relax
2 / 20
Jerry Rice made several big catches against the Bengals in his career
3 / 20
HOF QB Steve Young celebrated with Rice after a playoff touchdown
4 / 20
Rice celebrated his 127th touchdown in style
5 / 20
Rice was carried off the field in his last home game
6 / 20
Rice enjoyed all facets of the game, including blocking
7 / 20
Rice caught this touchdown in front of the 49ers Faithful
8 / 20
Rice once played in the Hall of Fame game as a player
9 / 20
Rice was known for catching slants and then going the distance
10 / 20
Rice up close before a game in Dallas
11 / 20
Rice celebrated after his 127th touchdown catch against Oakland
12 / 20
Montana and Rice discussed plays on the sideline many times
13 / 20
As the NFL's all-time touchdown leader, Rice celebrated often
14 / 20
Rice put on a brilliant performance in Super Bowl XXIX
15 / 20
Rice made yards after the catch a well-known stat
16 / 20
Route-running was one of Rice's trademarks
17 / 20
Rice celebrated his multiple touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX
18 / 20
Rice and Montana being interviewed after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy
19 / 20
HOF Coach Bill Walsh greeted Rice in the locker room after a win
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Hall of Famer owns the record for most receptions and touchdown catches in NFL history, but it is his incredible mark of 22,895 career receiving yards that topped this list.

Consider that Terrell Owens, second on the all-time receiving list, finished his career with 15,934 yards and you'll have no problem understanding why Rice's record seems so out of reach.

The active leader is longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout Reggie Wayne with 14,343 yards, but he is 36 years old and nearing the end of his career. The player with the most yards who is still in his prime is Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson. Still, Johnson, at 29 years old and 10,405 career yards, is nowhere near the record.

That's because in 20 NFL seasons, Rice averaged 1,090 receiving yards. How that's for production and longevity?

"Nobody in the first 95 seasons of the NFL is even close to Rice in this category," Harrison wrote. "And no one will touch him in the next 95. He is the Babe Ruth of the sport, plain and simple."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Release CB Isaiah Oliver

The San Francisco 49ers have released cornerback Isaiah Oliver. 
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Reflect on the 2023 Season 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close

Now that the 2023 season is in the rearview mirror, let's take a look at the San Francisco 49ers opponents in 2024.
news

Morning Report: Find Out Who the 49ers are Playing in 2024 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising