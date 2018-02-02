Jerry Rice, Joe Montana Make List of Top-50 Super Bowl Performances

Feb 02, 2018 at 01:45 AM

With Super Bowl LII just two days away, the folks at Athlon Sports created a list of the top-50 individual performances in the history of football's biggest stage. The San Francisco 49ers have won five Lombardi Trophies during the franchise's 71-year existence. Each of those Super Bowl victories have been accompanied with standout individual efforts.

In all, four of the top-50 performances belong to 49ers alumni. Here's the rundown.

17. Joe Montana, Super Bowl XXIV

The Hall-of-Fame quarterback threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-10 blowout of the Denver Broncos. Montana's 127.8 cumulative passer rating in Super Bowls is an NFL record.

15. Steve Young, Super Bowl XXIX

Young set a new Super Bowl record with six touchown passes in the 49ers 49-26 rout of the San Diego Chargers. The quarterback threw for 325 passing yards and added 49 yards on the ground.

4. Montana, Super Bowl XIX

Montana out-dueled fellow Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino in one of the most highly-anticipated Super Bowls of All-Time. The quarterback threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Fun fact, in Montana's four Super Bowl appearances, he never threw a single pick. He boasts a career 11:0 touchdown to interception ratio. That's bananas.

1. Rice, Super Bowl XXIII

He's the GOAT for a reason. His 11 receptions for a Super Bowl-record 215 yards and one touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals tops the list. Rice also owns Super Bowl records with 33 career receptions, 589 career receiving yards and eight career touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers 'Hopeful' for Mitchell vs. Jags; Open Greenlaw, Tartt Practice Windows

What do Jaquiski Tartt and Dre Greenlaw's potential return mean for Talanoa Hufanga and Azeez Al-Shaair? Kyle Shanahan gave his take.
news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Receives NFC Recognition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week For Second Time

Just two weeks removed from receiving his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, Samuel﻿ has earned the honor yet again.
news

Top Performers as 49ers Dim LA's All-Star Cast on 'MNF'

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several standouts from the divisional upset, including a 49ers rookie. Here's a look at who stood out.
Advertising