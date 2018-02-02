Jerry Rice, Joe Montana Make List of Top-50 Super Bowl Performances

With Super Bowl LII just two days away, the folks at Athlon Sports created a list of the top-50 individual performances in the history of football's biggest stage. The San Francisco 49ers have won five Lombardi Trophies during the franchise's 71-year existence. Each of those Super Bowl victories have been accompanied with standout individual efforts.
In all, four of the top-50 performances belong to 49ers alumni. Here's the rundown.
17. Joe Montana, Super Bowl XXIV
The Hall-of-Fame quarterback threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-10 blowout of the Denver Broncos. Montana's 127.8 cumulative passer rating in Super Bowls is an NFL record.
15. Steve Young, Super Bowl XXIX
Young set a new Super Bowl record with six touchown passes in the 49ers 49-26 rout of the San Diego Chargers. The quarterback threw for 325 passing yards and added 49 yards on the ground.
4. Montana, Super Bowl XIX
Montana out-dueled fellow Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino in one of the most highly-anticipated Super Bowls of All-Time. The quarterback threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Fun fact, in Montana's four Super Bowl appearances, he never threw a single pick. He boasts a career 11:0 touchdown to interception ratio. That's bananas.
1. Rice, Super Bowl XXIII
He's the GOAT for a reason. His 11 receptions for a Super Bowl-record 215 yards and one touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals tops the list. Rice also owns Super Bowl records with 33 career receptions, 589 career receiving yards and eight career touchdowns.