Jed York Meets Capt. "Sully"

While attending the Super Bowl last week, Team President Jed York, had the opportunity to meet one of his heroes, Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger. Captain Sully was the pilot during a US Airways flight taking off from LaGuardia when birds took out both plane engines. Captain Sully made the decision to land the plane in the Hudson River and ended up saving the lives of all 155 passengers aboard Flight 1549. In response to meeting Captain Sully, York said, "It was an honor to meet someone who truly made a difference by saving so many people's lives."