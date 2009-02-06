Jed York Meets Capt. "Sully"

Feb 05, 2009 at 04:00 PM
jedsullysub.jpg

While attending the Super Bowl last week, Team President Jed York, had the opportunity to meet one of his heroes, Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger. Captain Sully was the pilot during a US Airways flight taking off from LaGuardia when birds took out both plane engines. Captain Sully made the decision to land the plane in the Hudson River and ended up saving the lives of all 155 passengers aboard Flight 1549. In response to meeting Captain Sully, York said, "It was an honor to meet someone who truly made a difference by saving so many people's lives."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Javon Kinlaw's Year 2 Outlook, Weston Richburg Retires

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

DeMeco Ryans Expects Javon Kinlaw to Take a 'Huge' Jump in Year 2

With a full year of development and a true offseason program, coaches and teammates alike believe Kinlaw is scheduled to make significant strides in 2021.
news

49ers Sign TE MyCole Pruitt

The 49ers signed the former Titans tight end to a one-year deal.
news

Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL

"I will always be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers." Read more from the center and the 49ers on Richburg's retirement.
Advertising