Jed York Disappointed with 'The Wave'

Oct 14, 2013 at 03:04 AM

Calais Campbell's injury was a striking moment in San Francisco's win over Arizona. The Cardinals defensive end was injured in the fourth quarter of a 32-20 win for the 49ers and it appeared to be serious immediately. Campbell was taken off the field in a stretcher and offered a thumb's up on his way to the locker room. The press box announcer at Candlestick Park declared Campbell experienced some tingling and numbness after a scary collision on a run play.

Campbell went to Stanford hospital after the game and was able to fly back to Arizona and attend a team meeting at 8 a.m, according to AZCardinals.com.

DE Calais Campbell was released from a Bay Area hospital last night and already returned to Arizona. Evaluation ongoing but he's doing OK. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 14, 2013

Get well soon! RT @Campbell93: I want to give a big thank you for all the support and kind words today. I am feeling good... — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 14, 2013

Campbell's injury was a tough sight. Making matters worse, some of the fans in attendance participated in doing "The Wave" during the break in action.

The behavior was not appreciated by 49ers CEO Jed York.

To say I'm disappointed some fans did the wave this afternoon while @Campbell93 was down is understatement. Hope you get well soon Calais — Jed York (@JedYork) October 14, 2013

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa Among Top Three in 49ers Postseason Sack Records

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead sit atop franchise records for most sacks in the postseason.

news

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy and Eight More Among 49ers Team Award Recipients

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Jake Brendel and several other 49ers players were announced as 2022 team award recipients.

news

49ers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed 10 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Christian McCaffrey Joins Kittle, Hufanga in 2023 Pro Bowl

San Francisco's list of Pro Bowlers has extended to seven following the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey.

Advertising