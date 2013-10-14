Jed York Disappointed with 'The Wave'

Calais Campbell's injury was a striking moment in San Francisco's win over Arizona. The Cardinals defensive end was injured in the fourth quarter of a 32-20 win for the 49ers and it appeared to be serious immediately. Campbell was taken off the field in a stretcher and offered a thumb's up on his way to the locker room. The press box announcer at Candlestick Park declared Campbell experienced some tingling and numbness after a scary collision on a run play.