Jed York Disappointed with 'The Wave'

Calais Campbell's injury was a striking moment in San Francisco's win over Arizona. The Cardinals defensive end was injured in the fourth quarter of a 32-20 win for the 49ers and it appeared to be serious immediately. Campbell was taken off the field in a stretcher and offered a thumb's up on his way to the locker room. The press box announcer at Candlestick Park declared Campbell experienced some tingling and numbness after a scary collision on a run play.
Campbell went to Stanford hospital after the game and was able to fly back to Arizona and attend a team meeting at 8 a.m, according to AZCardinals.com.
DE Calais Campbell was released from a Bay Area hospital last night and already returned to Arizona. Evaluation ongoing but he's doing OK. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 14, 2013
Get well soon! RT @Campbell93: I want to give a big thank you for all the support and kind words today. I am feeling good... — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 14, 2013
Campbell's injury was a tough sight. Making matters worse, some of the fans in attendance participated in doing "The Wave" during the break in action.
The behavior was not appreciated by 49ers CEO Jed York.
To say I'm disappointed some fans did the wave this afternoon while @Campbell93 was down is understatement. Hope you get well soon Calais — Jed York (@JedYork) October 14, 2013