Transcripts: 49ers Seventh Round Draft Pick Jauan Jennings Media Availability

Another Vol is on the roster, CB Emmanuel Moseley. Have you had the chance to talk to him yet?

"No, I haven't. I've just been too excited jumping around the house with the family."

How much time have you had to take a look at head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and what excites you about joining it?

"Not too much as far as film study, but I've seen the playoff run they made, which was incredible. Of course I tuned in. I'm just excited to get there and be a part of the great team that they already have. For me to come in, it's a blessing and I'm extremely grateful and cannot wait to go work my butt off for them. They gave me a chance and I'm going to do my best not to disappoint."

Did you have contact at the Senior Bowl or Combine and have you talked to your former teammate WR Jalen Hurd recently?

"I didn't have contact with them at the Senior Bowl, but I did talk to them during the Combine. With Jalen Hurd, I haven't gotten to talk to him yet, but we're all friends. That goes back to the question about Emmanuel Moseley, I can't wait to see my bro, E-man. It's been forever. Definitely a lot of excitement there."

What were your conversations like with the 49ers?

"It was quick and snappy. They loved my film. They loved my tape. They really just needed me to dive deep in myself to work harder and I take that upon myself to do so."

Is there a wide receiver in the NFL that you compare yourself to and model your game after?

"I would say [former NFL WR] Brandon Marshall and [Cleveland Browns WR] Jarvis Landry because of body positioning. They're really good at doing that and I see myself doing that too."

Who's calling you?

"Actually, my coach. My head coach from Tennessee, coach [Jeremy] Pruitt. I'm declining him. I feel bad about it."

You've been noted for being very physical as a receiver. Can you talk about what you bring to the game that way?

"Definitely going to bring that physicality to every game. That's always been a part of me. That's not just in the blocking game, because I do love to block, but it's also when it comes to me catching the ball. I'm a great receiver after the catch and I take pride in that. I believe in myself to be able to do that at a high level."

Just wondering what your training looks like from here on out, as there's a lot going on with the coronavirus. What are your plans for training and getting ready for the NFL season?

"Honestly, I'm still kind of dazed and looking for when I have to report. I can't wait to report. I'm thinking about that. I'm just going to be doing the same thing I've been doing during this pandemic. It's been unfortunate. Like everyone else, I'm grateful for the people who are fighting this for us up front. I've just been going out to the field with my brothers. We've just been using the social distancing rules and just having fun throwing the football."

Just wondering, how do you feel you fit in with the attitude and the style that the 49ers use on offense? I'm sure you caught a few games over the past couple years.