Jamal Adams Questionable; Tevin Coleman, Jordan Reed, K'Waun Williams 'Have a Chance' vs. Seahawks

Signs indicate the 49ers could see the returns of ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The practice window was opened for both players on Wednesday, and each saw limited action in the week's practices. Coleman would add to San Francisco's thinned-out running back group with ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ joining ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ on Injured Reserve.

If activated from IR, Coleman will join ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ as the only two healthy ball carriers on the team's active roster.

The team also opened the practice window for ﻿Jordan Reed﻿, who was expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an MCL injury. Instead, the tight end made a timely return and appeared in practice this week.

According to Shanahan, all three have a chance to play against Seattle this week, however it will be a gametime decision for the backup tight end.

"I think K'Waun and Tevin more than Jordan," Shanahan said. "Today was just a walk through. I didn't have a chance to talk to the trainers. I'll talk to them more today. Hopefully there are no setbacks and we get at least two of them up, but you never know until you talk to the trainers."

The team must officially submit roster transactions to the league by 1 pm PT on Saturday, which includes if any 49ers players are to be elevated to the active roster by Sunday's contest.

As for the Seahawks, Jamal Adams missed the first two sessions of the week after sitting out the last four contests with a groin injury. The All-Pro safety made his return to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. Head coach Pete Carroll said it's a "good sign" as the safety nears a possible return, however, it's not certain he will play against the 49ers on Sunday since he only got one day of practice in.

Additionally, former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed could make his season debut with the Seahawks on Sunday with injuries in the secondary. Reed tore his pectoral muscle in the offseason and was later claimed off waivers by Seattle. It's likely he could make his debut against his former team in Week 8.

Seattle is also thin at the running back position, with Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) all appearing on the week's injury report. According to Carroll, the decision on all three injured running backs will go "all the way to gametime." Rookie DeeJay Dallas is the lone healthy running back for the Seahawks heading into Week 8. Dallas has registered 23 snaps on offense for Seattle this season and notched two carries for eight yards and four receptions for 33 yards.