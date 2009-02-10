Jackie's Pro Bowl Diary: Day 5-6

It's finally game day 49er fans and I can't find the words to express my excitement. We had a bright and early meeting time (6:45a.m.) for a pregame meal and then headed straight to the stadium. Something that definitely deserves mention was the fact that we had police escorts to the game; we all agreed it was our mini rock-star moment. After a quick run through on the field we headed over to the VIP Tailgate party for a couple performances. Then, all of a sudden it was kickoff time. Cheering in the NFL Pro Bowl was like nothing I had ever experienced. I felt such a sense of pride and honor for the Bay Area and San Francisco. It was scorching hot down at field level but with that said, I've never been so happy to be a sweaty mess. I thought to myself more than once that this was the sweat of my teammates back home. When I started to lose my energy I would picture their faces and think of all the joy they've brought me over the past four seasons. I may have been the only Gold Rush cheerleader out on the field but my teammates were with me in spirit every step of the way. I can't thank them enough!!!!