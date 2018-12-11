Inside Robbie Gould's Candidacy for 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Robbie Gould continues to be an absolute stud for the San Francisco 49ers. He's missed just one field-goal attempt this season, and his 25 makes rank tied for sixth among all NFL kickers. But Gould's stellar on-field performance has been matched by his ongoing philanthropic efforts. It's that work in the community that has earned him the organization's nomination for the NFL's 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

There are 32 total nominees league-wide, and the winner will be announced at NFL Honors on the eve of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. A donation of $250,000 will be made to the United Way in that player's honor. In addition, every nominee will have a chance at receiving $25,000 for a charity of their choice in the "Man of the Year Charity Challenge."

Here's how you can help Gould win that money. Head to Twitter and compose a tweet with "#WPMOYChallenge" and "Gould" to cast a vote for the 49ers kicker. Each use, even within the same tweet, will count as an additional vote. Voting is open now and will run until Jan. 13.

"I think it's important to give back to the community because the game of football and life in general has given me a lot," Gould said. "I was raised in a family where giving back and being part of a community that comes together and helps each other out is really important."

Gould has been a staple in the award-winning efforts of the 49ers community relations team. You'll find Gould at each of the team's Community Tuesday's. In addition, here's a look at the work Gould has done on his own, headlined by his nonprofit organization The Goulden Touch.