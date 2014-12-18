Injury Report: Carlos Hyde Misses Practice, Frank Gore Limited in His Return

Here is the second injury report of the week, presented by Dignity Health.
Did Not Participate In Practice
WednesdayLB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), RB Frank Gore (concussion), RB Pierre Garçon (ankle), WR Stevie Johnson (knee), DE Justin Smith (back), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)
ThursdayLB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), WR Steve Johnson (knee), T Jonathan Martin (illness)
Limited Participation in Practice
Wednesday
CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), S Bubba Ventrone)Thursday
LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), RB Frank Gore (concussion), S Raymond Ventrone (groin), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)
Full Participation in Practice
Wednesday
C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back)
Thursday
CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back), DE Justin Smith (back)
Did Not Participate In Practice
Wednesday
WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)Thursday
WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)
Limited Participation in Practice
ThursdayTE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle)
Full Participation in Practice
WednesdayDT Ryan Carrethers (elbow)
ThursdayDT Ryan Carrethers (elbow), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back)