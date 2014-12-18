Injury Report: Carlos Hyde Misses Practice, Frank Gore Limited in His Return

Dec 18, 2014 at 06:52 AM

Here is the second injury report of the week, presented by Dignity Health.

sf.png

Did Not Participate In Practice

WednesdayLB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), RB Frank Gore (concussion), RB Pierre Garçon (ankle), WR Stevie Johnson (knee), DE Justin Smith (back), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)

ThursdayLB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), WR Steve Johnson (knee), T Jonathan Martin (illness)

Limited Participation in Practice
Wednesday
CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), S Bubba Ventrone)Thursday
LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), RB Frank Gore (concussion), S Raymond Ventrone (groin), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)

Full Participation in Practice
Wednesday
C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back)

Thursday
CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back), DE Justin Smith (back)

sd.png


Did Not Participate In Practice

Wednesday
WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)Thursday
WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)

Limited Participation in Practice

ThursdayTE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle)
Full Participation in Practice

WednesdayDT Ryan Carrethers (elbow)

ThursdayDT Ryan Carrethers (elbow), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Unbox 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the most memorable moments and game-changing plays from the 49ers 31-13 Thanksgiving night win over the Seahawks Thanksgiving on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction

The 49ers Foundation and KNBR present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo for an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team.
Advertising