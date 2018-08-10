Inactives Report: 49ers Announce Who Won't Play vs. Cowboys

Aug 09, 2018 at 06:07 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced a list of 11 players who will watch Thursday night's preseason opener from the sideline. Here's who won't be playing against the Dallas Cowboys:

  • Arik Armstead (hamstring)
  • Jonathan Cooper (knee)
  • Brock Coyle (hip)
  • J.P. Flynn (knee)
  • Joshua Garnett (knee)
  • Marcell Harris (Achilles; not cleared for game action)
  • Richard Sherman (hamstring)
  • Trent Taylor (back; not cleared for game action)
  • Fred Warner (chest)
  • Cole Wick (knee)
  • K'Waun Williams (ankle)

There aren't any real surprises on that list. Warner is the one name who might catch people off guard. The rookie linebacker has been dealing with a chest injury over the course of the last week. Warner returned to practice on Tuesday, but the coaches clearly didn't want to risk his injury getting worse in game action.

It will be interesting to see who will start at right guard. It should be Mike Person or Erik Magnuson. D.J. Reed is expected to start at nickel in place of Williams.

