Important Dates for 2015 49ers Offseason

Feb 10, 2014 at 08:29 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Every 49ers Touchdown of 2014

The 49ers scored 33 touchdowns this season: 20 through the air, 10 on the ground and three on defense.

Chris Culliver 35-yard fumble return
1 / 33

Chris Culliver 35-yard fumble return

Vernon Davis 29-yard catch
2 / 33

Vernon Davis 29-yard catch

Vernon Davis 2-yard catch
3 / 33

Vernon Davis 2-yard catch

Carlos Hyde 4-yard run
4 / 33

Carlos Hyde 4-yard run

Michael Crabtree 3-yard catch
5 / 33

Michael Crabtree 3-yard catch

Frank Gore 8-yard run
6 / 33

Frank Gore 8-yard run

Michael Crabtree 2-yard catch
7 / 33

Michael Crabtree 2-yard catch

Carlos Hyde 6-yard run
8 / 33

Carlos Hyde 6-yard run

Frank Gore 55-yard catch
9 / 33

Frank Gore 55-yard catch

Stevie Johnson 12-yard catch
10 / 33

Stevie Johnson 12-yard catch

Stevie Johnson 9-yard catch
11 / 33

Stevie Johnson 9-yard catch

Brandon Lloyd 80-yard catch
12 / 33

Brandon Lloyd 80-yard catch

Anquan Boldin 11-yard catch
13 / 33

Anquan Boldin 11-yard catch

Michael Crabtree 32-yard catch
14 / 33

Michael Crabtree 32-yard catch

Dontae Johnson 20-yard interception return
15 / 33

Dontae Johnson 20-yard interception return

Stevie Johnson 4-yard catch
16 / 33

Stevie Johnson 4-yard catch

Bruce Ellington 20-yard catch
17 / 33

Bruce Ellington 20-yard catch

Anquan Boldin 27-yard catch
18 / 33

Anquan Boldin 27-yard catch

Frank Gore 4-yard run
19 / 33

Frank Gore 4-yard run

Carlos Hyde 9-yard run
20 / 33

Carlos Hyde 9-yard run

Anquan Boldin 15-yard catch
21 / 33

Anquan Boldin 15-yard catch

Michael Crabtree 48-yard catch
22 / 33

Michael Crabtree 48-yard catch

Anquan Boldin 30-yard catch
23 / 33

Anquan Boldin 30-yard catch

Carlos Hyde 4-yard run
24 / 33

Carlos Hyde 4-yard run

Bruce Miller 8-yard catch
25 / 33

Bruce Miller 8-yard catch

Frank Gore 10-yard run
26 / 33

Frank Gore 10-yard run

Frank Gore 52-yard run
27 / 33

Frank Gore 52-yard run

Bruce Ellington 8-yard catch
28 / 33

Bruce Ellington 8-yard catch

Antoine Bethea 49-yard interception return
29 / 33

Antoine Bethea 49-yard interception return

Bruce Ellington 1-yard run
30 / 33

Bruce Ellington 1-yard run

Colin Kaepernick 90-yard run
31 / 33

Colin Kaepernick 90-yard run

Anquan Boldin 76-yard catch
32 / 33

Anquan Boldin 76-yard catch

Bruce Miller 3-yard catch
33 / 33

Bruce Miller 3-yard catch

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are important dates to consider for the San Francisco 49ers 2015 season.

Feb. 16Clubs may designate franchise or transition players until March 2.

Feb. 17-23NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)

March 7-10Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2014 contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 10. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 1 p.m. PT on March 10.

March 10Prior to 1 p.m. PT, clubs must exercise options for 2015 on all players who have option clauses in their 2014 contracts.

Prior to 1 p.m. PT, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts and to whom they desire to retain a right of first refusal/compensation.

Prior to 1 p.m. PT, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2014 contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

All clubs must be under the 2015 salary cap prior to 1 p.m. PT.

Trading period begins at 1 p.m. PT.

March 22-25NFL Annual Meeting (Phoenix)

April 6Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2014 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 24Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 29Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.

**

Every 49ers Sack of 2014

The San Francisco 49ers sacked opposing quarterbacks 36 times this season. Ahmad Brooks led the team with six.

Week 1: Justin Smith-Tony Romo
1 / 36
Week 1: Ahmad Brooks-Tony Romo
2 / 36
Week 1: Justin Smith-Tony Romo (2)
3 / 36
Week 2: Justin Smith-Jay Cutler
4 / 36
Week 4: Ian Williams-Nick Foles
5 / 36
Week 6: Dan Skuta-Austin Davis
6 / 36
Week 6: Dan Skuta-Austin Davis (2)
7 / 36
Week 6: Ahmad Brooks-Austin Davis
8 / 36
Week 6: Ahmad Brooks-Austin Davis (2)
9 / 36
Week 6: Antoine Bethea-Austin Davis
10 / 36
Week 7: Aaron Lynch-Peyton Manning
11 / 36
Week 7: Chris Borland-Peyton Manning
12 / 36
Week 9: Aaron Lynch-Austin Davis
13 / 36
Week 10: Quinton Dial-Drew Brees
14 / 36
Week 10: Ahmad Brooks-Drew Brees
15 / 36
Week 11: Ray McDonald-Eli Manning
16 / 36
Week 11: Aaron Lynch-Eli Manning
17 / 36
Week 12: Aldon Smith-Robert Griffin III
18 / 36
Week 12: Ray McDonald-Robert Griffin III
19 / 36
Week 12: Aldon Smith-Robert Griffin III (2)
20 / 36
Week 12: Aaron Lynch-Robert Griffin III
21 / 36
Week 12: Justin Smith-Robert Griffin III
22 / 36
Week 13: Aaron Lynch-Russell Wilson
23 / 36
Week 13: Tony Jerod-Eddie-Russell Wilson
24 / 36
Week 13: Ahmad Brooks-Russell Wilson
25 / 36
Week 13: Justin Smith-Russell Wilson
26 / 36
Week 14: Dan Skuta-Derek Carr
27 / 36
Week 15: Ahmad Brooks-Russell Wilson
28 / 36
Week 15: Dan Skuta-Russell Wilson
29 / 36
Week 15: Ray McDonald-Russell Wilson
30 / 36
Week 15: Tank Carradine-Russell Wilson
31 / 36
Week 15: Tank Carradine-Russell Wilson (2)
32 / 36
Week 16: Dan Skuta-Philip Rivers
33 / 36
Week 16: Quinton Dial-Philip Rivers
34 / 36
Week 17: Tank Carradine-Ryan Lindley
35 / 36
Week 17: Aaron Lynch-Ryan Lindley
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

April 30-May 2**NFL Draft (Chicago).

May 8-11Clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 15-18Clubs may elect to hold their three- day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 18-20NFL Spring League Meeting (San Francisco)

June 21-27Rookie Symposium (Aurora, Ohio)

July 15At 1 p.m. PT, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2015 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.

Mid-JulyClubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies and first-year players beginning seven days prior to the club's earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players.

Veteran players (defined as a player with at least one pension- credited season) other than quarterbacks or "injured players" (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may report to a club's preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the club's first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later.

Veteran quarterbacks and injured players may be required to report to the club's preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies and first-year players.

A three-day acclimation period will apply to players who are on a club's roster up to and including the mandatory veteran reporting date. Players who join the roster after that date may practice (including wearing pads) and play immediately after passing a physical.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Jean-Charles to the Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.
news

Más Movimientos de los 49ers y Conclusiones Sobre el Equipo

Kyle Shanahan y John Lynch hablaron ante la prensa acerca de los movimientos en el roster de los San Francisco 49ers.
news

49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players, Alumni and Media Members

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is set to return for the 2023 season with the first episode dropping on September 8.
news

Seven 49ers to Draft to Your Fantasy Football Team in 2023

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports writer Dalton del Don shared his top 49ers picks you should select for your fantasy football team this season.
Advertising