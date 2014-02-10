Important Dates for 2015 49ers Offseason

The 49ers scored 33 touchdowns this season: 20 through the air, 10 on the ground and three on defense.
Here are important dates to consider for the San Francisco 49ers 2015 season.
Feb. 16Clubs may designate franchise or transition players until March 2.
Feb. 17-23NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)
March 7-10Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2014 contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 10. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 1 p.m. PT on March 10.
March 10Prior to 1 p.m. PT, clubs must exercise options for 2015 on all players who have option clauses in their 2014 contracts.
Prior to 1 p.m. PT, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts and to whom they desire to retain a right of first refusal/compensation.
Prior to 1 p.m. PT, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2014 contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.
All clubs must be under the 2015 salary cap prior to 1 p.m. PT.
Trading period begins at 1 p.m. PT.
March 22-25NFL Annual Meeting (Phoenix)
April 6Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2014 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 20Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 24Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 29Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.
April 30-May 2**NFL Draft (Chicago).
May 8-11Clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
May 15-18Clubs may elect to hold their three- day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
May 18-20NFL Spring League Meeting (San Francisco)
June 21-27Rookie Symposium (Aurora, Ohio)
July 15At 1 p.m. PT, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2015 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.
Mid-JulyClubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies and first-year players beginning seven days prior to the club's earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players.
Veteran players (defined as a player with at least one pension- credited season) other than quarterbacks or "injured players" (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may report to a club's preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the club's first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later.
Veteran quarterbacks and injured players may be required to report to the club's preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies and first-year players.
A three-day acclimation period will apply to players who are on a club's roster up to and including the mandatory veteran reporting date. Players who join the roster after that date may practice (including wearing pads) and play immediately after passing a physical.