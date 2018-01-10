How Kyle Shanahan Can Help Jimmy Garoppolo Reach His Ceiling

"If you don't trust anything from me ever again," Hawkins recalled McCown's words in the tweet. "Do yourself a favor and go watch film on Jimmy Garoppolo, because that dude is gonna be the next star QB in this league."

Those are bold words from McCown, who is a respected NFL veteran in his own right.

Hawkins is privy to the entire spectrum of quarterback play as well. He was a part of the Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel for three seasons from 2014-16. Hawkins then spent the 2017 offseason with the New England Patriots, where he practiced with Tom Brady and the aforementioned Garoppolo.

It didn't take long for Hawkins to view Garoppolo through the same lens as McCown, even while playing side-by-side with Brady.

"Tom Brady probably misses one throw every three practices, which is ridiculous, right?" Hawkins began. "I've gone through practices in Cleveland where guys wouldn't hit a throw in three practices. And then there's Jimmy, and Jimmy misses a throw maybe once every 2.5 practices, which is also crazy. So I'm watching this kid … and he studies so much. He's constantly talking ball. He's talking me through routes. He understood the offense so intently."

Garoppolo exuded the "it" factor. Hawkins was working hard to learn the playbook, and Garoppolo did his best to put the receiver in positions to be successful. He explained that the goal was to take advantage of Hawkins' skill set, not the other way around.

"That's when you know you have a quarterback who is confident in his abilities," Hawkins said. "You have guys who say, 'No, I need it my way. I need everything to be perfect around me because I don't want you to make me look bad.' Then there are guys who work so hard and understand the game so well, and have such a skill set, that they make it easier for everyone around them.