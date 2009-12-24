Honoring High School Standouts

Long before anyone on the 49ers donned the red and gold, they suited up in their high school uniforms.

And even though they have come a long way since then, nobody has forgotten where they fell in love with football.

"At the very root of my football experiences was high school football," coach Mike Singletary said. "The things I learned in high school carried me forward even to this day."

With those thoughts in mind Wednesday afternoon, Singletary presented awards to this season's Kelly-Moore Paints Coaches and Players of the Week. Every week throughout the high school football season, the 49ers selected a coach and player from the Bay Area who exemplified elements of a champion on and off the field.

The winners of the Charlie Wedemeyer Coach of the Week award received a $1,000 grant for their school presented by the 49ers Foundation as well as a $500 gift certificate from Kelly-Moore Paints to beautify their school.

The winners of the Player of the Week award received a $500 gift certificate from Kelly-Moore Paints to help beautify their campus.

In addition, all the winners received a 49ers hat and shirt, a certificate signed by Singletary, two tickets to the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions and spent Wednesday watching a 49ers practice. The winners will also be honored on the field before the game.