Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 1.
49ers @Home Graduation Presented by Chegg
On behalf of the San Francisco 49ers and Chegg, congratulations to the Class of 2020 graduates on all of your achievements! Watch the full graduation below to see special messages from 49ers players, coaches and special guests and photos of the Class of 2020.
How George Kittle Earned PFF's Highest TE Grade Ever
Pro Football Focus gave George Kittle their highest grade ever for a tight end in a single season following his 2019 performance. Kittle was also named the season's highest-graded overall player with at least 400 snaps played.
NFC Championship Full Game | 49ers
Relive the NFC Championship game as the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers en route to Super Bowl LIV. Watch more condensed games on NFL Game Pass and watch more full 49ers games on the 49ers Youtube channel.
View photos of 49ers fans during the NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.