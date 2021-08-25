'Home Economics' Scores with NFL'S 49ers-Themed Season Premiere

"Home Economics" is back and going the whole "50" yards to kick off season two, after delivering the best lead-in retention in Adults 18-49 of any new comedy debut last season, also claiming its position as the only new comedy to build over its lead-in in Total Viewers. This season, the ABC series has teamed up with the NFL and San Francisco 49ers to give viewers an exciting night of family and football in true Hayworth Family style – from an exclusive luxury suite to some good old-fashioned fun in the stands. Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice and Bay Area rapper/singer and 49ers super fan 24kGoldn make special appearances when season two of "Home Economics" premieres Wednesday, September 22 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT).

"49ers Foam Finger, $7" – Connor invites the Hayworth clan to a San Francisco 49ers game as he tries to close his latest business deal. Desperately trying to prove that he knows the game, Tom gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase his football skills in front of the entire crowd of 49ers Faithful at Levi's® Stadium. Meanwhile, Denise tries to get Sarah to come to terms with Shamiah's new interest in cheerleading on the season two premiere of "Home Economics" on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring football legend Jerry Rice as himself; eight-week Billboard chart topper for his hit "Mood" 24kGoldn as himself; and sportscaster Scott Van Pelt as himself.