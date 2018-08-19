Highlight Rundown: Top Plays from 49ers at Texans (Preseason Week 2)

Aug 18, 2018
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers capped off their trip to Houston with their second preseason game against the Texans. Here's a rundown of the best plays from the exhibition contest from Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Taylor and others. We will continue to update this page as new highlights come in.

Q1: Garoppolo throws 40-yard bomb to Goodwin

On 3rd-and-7, Garoppolo found Goodwin on a go-route up the left sideline.

Q1: Garoppolo connects with a wide open Juszczyk

On 4th-and-1, under pressure, Garoppolo finds Juszczyk for a 24-yard gain.

Q1: Taylor finds the end zone in his preseason debut

The 49ers capped off their opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown to Trent Taylor.

Q2: C.J. Beathard connects with Dante Pettis for a 20-yard pick up.

Q3: D.J. Reed breaks open for a 45-yard kickoff return

Q3: Fred Warner recovers a fumble forced by D.J. Jones

Q3: Emmanuel Mosey makes a diving interception off of a Tarvarius Moore PBU

Moseley made a diving interception off a pass break-up by Moore.

