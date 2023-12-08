Gould Retirement and 49ers-Seahawks Breakdown with David Lomardi | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with David Lombardi:
- 1:37 - Discussing former 49ers kicker Robbie Gould announcing his retirement
- 3:36 - 49ers welcome S Logan Ryan to the team
- 5:17 - Lombardi shares his thoughts on the Week 14 Seattle Seahawks
- 7:18 - Pallares talks about the familiarity between the 49ers and Seahawks
- 8:28 - Lombardi highlights one-on-one rematches to watch in Seahawks-49ers contest
- 10:54 - Injuries to monitor heading into gameday
- 12:00 - Bold predictions for the #SEAvsSF Week 14 matchup
