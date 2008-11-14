Gore Takes Full Practice Load

Running back Frank Gore took a full load of work on Friday and is probable for Sunday.

"Running out there, I felt pretty good," said Gore. "I took the majority of all the reps because I wanted to get the work, and I'll be ready for Sunday."

Safety Mark Roman also returned to work on a limited basis after sitting out on Thursday with a groin injury. The starting safety is questionable for Sunday, although head coach Mike

Singletary sounded optimistic after watching Roman work on Friday.

"I think Roman showed a lot of promise. It was good to see him out today moving around. It'll be a game time decision."

If Roman can't go, the 49ers will turn to safety Keith Lewis.

Tight end Delanie Walker and Barry Sims are the most in doubt right now for Sunday. Walker has missed the week of practice with a shoulder injury, while Sims saw his first action since injuring his ankle in the 49ers game against Seattle, returning to work on Friday in a limited role.

Singletary said it was possible that TE Sean Ryan could play in the game, but wasn't something the staff had talked about a whole lot right now.

Although Jonas Jennings took a full work load of practice this week, Adam Snyder will remain the starter at right tackle.

"Right now, Jonas has to earn that. I think Snyder is working his tail off. He's doing a good job. He's competed, and he's done the things we've asked him to do. Right now, Snyder is the guy."

Singletary said they've been working in Jennings as much as possible during the practice week to fully test out his shoulder.

"There's no guarantee with that shoulder. At the same time, he's working and he's doing what he can. We really won't know, unless we need him. To me right now, the more he's out the better. It gives him time to get stronger."

Singletary said he was inspired not only by Snyder's play against the Cardinals, but that of the entire offensive line.