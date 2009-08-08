Gore: 'I'm ready to play ball'

Aug 08, 2009 at 12:04 PM
gorecampstory-header.jpg

Offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye said he's been one of the best workers on the team. Quarterbacks Shaun Hill and Alex Smith proclaimed he's in the best shape of his life.

And none of those statements are farfetched.

Spend five minutes watching a 49ers training camp practice, and it's evident that Frank Gore looks like he's ready for a monster season in 2009.

"I think he has eye of the tiger this year," Raye said after the first of two Saturday training camp practices. "From what I have seen, his work ethic has been outstanding. He's looking forward to a big year."

gorecampstory-sub.jpg

Gore came into camp weighing 214 pounds, a few pounds under his playing weight from a season ago where he ran for 1,036 yards on 240 carries. The weight loss was a decision Gore made to help him reenact his 2006 season that saw him run for 1,695 yards and earn a Pro Bowl selection.

"The last two years I didn't finish the season as strong as I wanted to," he said. "I'm trying to get back to that 2006 year and I feel great."

Although the defense is not allowed to bring down the ball carriers at camp, Gore has routinely busted through the line for large gains. He's also working on improving his all-around game too. During Saturday's afternoon practice, Gore flattened defensive lineman Kentwan Balmer with a chip block at the line of scrimmage.

But it's not just a practice to Gore. To him, it's like a Sunday afternoon at Candlestick Park.

"Every time I'm on the field I visualize myself in the game," he said.

Throughout camp, several veterans have been given a practice off, but Gore isn't one of them.

"For me, the more reps, the more comfortable I will be. In the offseason I worked very hard (and) I'm ready to play ball," he said. "I like to get the reps in and that's why I go so hard."

PM Practice Particulars

During 7-on-7 work, Alex Smith almost was intercepted on a deep pass over the middle. The ball bounced off the hands of Dre'Bly and Vernon Davis was able to make the catch for a would-be touchdown.

The best play of the day occurred on a deep ball from Hill to Davis 30-plus yards down the field. It was easily one of the best catches of camp, as Davis beat Reggie Smith on a deep route and made a brilliant over-the-shoulder catch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy G to Test Calf in Final Practice Ahead of Week 5 vs. Cardinals

The 49ers aren't ruling Garoppolo out as the quarterback plans to make his practice debut on Friday.
news

Trey Lance Sees Starting Reps But Door Isn't Closed on Jimmy G for Week 5

Garoppolo says the 49ers are taking his calf injury "day-by-day" but isn't ruling himself out of the divisional contest against the Cardinals just yet.
news

75 for 75: 63-Yard Field Goal 

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Advertising