Glenn Dorsey Dominating at Nose Tackle

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Dorsey may have "found a home" at nose tackle, the position the fifth overall draft pick in 2008 hopes to play for the foreseeable future.

"I like it a lot," Dorsey said. "It's a hard position to play. You don't get any glory from it, but I'm OK with that. It's cool with me. I like nose. It's like I get to play in my own little box. A lot of teams like to come out and establish something directly in the center of the defense. I like that challenge every week, to be able to stop them from the middle."

Dorsey credits his strong play to his position coach, Jim Tomsula, as well as Smith and Ray McDonald. Smith, in particular, has shown Dorsey how to recognize how offensive lines are trying to attack him.

"Justin has taught me how to adjust on the run," Dorsey explained. "You get in a game where you've seen a team do one thing all year, but when they get to a game, they do something different to us. He's taught me to be able to see that and adjust to what they're doing and be able to beat the blocks."