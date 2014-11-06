Glenn Dorsey 50-50 to Make Debut Against Saints

In Jimmy Graham, the 49ers face one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL on Sunday. Through eight games, Graham has caught 46 passes for 518 yards and five touchdowns.

So just how does San Francisco plan on stopping him, especially if the team is without Willis? Fangio responded with a question of his own.

"Do you have any ideas?" Fangio said. "It'll be a mix of guys depending upon the coverage we're in and depending upon where he lines up. Could be a corner type, could be a safety type, could be a linebacker type, so it will be a mix."

In three previous matchups against Graham, the 49ers have done a remarkable job containing the Pro Bowler, limiting him to a combined 74 yards on 10 catches and no scores.

"It's a tough matchup and makes it tougher that he's a part of a very balanced offense," Fangio said. "So it's hard to give special attention to one guy all the time. We just have to go out and play."

Lynch's Role

With linebacker Dan Skuta's availability for Sunday's game in question due to an ankle injury, Aaron Lynch has garnered additional reps in the 49ers base defense this week.

"It's been a point of emphasis for him every week," Fangio said. "But obviously he's getting more with Dan not practicing yet."

The rookie linebacker has played the vast majority of his snaps during games in the nickel package, proving valuable as a pass-rusher on the edge. But if Skuta is held out of the Week 10 contest in New Orleans, Lynch's responsibilities would likely increase as he would have to cover receivers in the flat.

Corey Lemonier could also see playing time on defense in Skuta's absence.

