Giving Back for the Holidays

Even though Davis' attempts to teach financial planning failed, the kids left the store with much more than video games. Every shopping cart was filled with clothes, shoes, board games, action figures, footballs, small electronics, skateboards and countless other items.

The kids picked out all of their own items, and it was probably for the best since the players admittedly wouldn't have picked out the best gifts themselves.

"I wanted that drum set over there, but none of them wanted it," Haralson said. "Then I liked this Transformer over here, but they looked at me like I was crazy when I held it up. I guess I don't know what's hot."

As always, Staley was the loudest person in the room as he had his group of kids singing holiday songs throughout the store. But the songs weren't the only reason Staley's group was so happy.

Staley told his kids to get everything on their lists and that he would pay for the difference, no matter how far they went over their budget.

"It's the holidays and these kids are so happy so I didn't want them to have to be cut off at a certain price," Staley said. "I told them just to get it all and I'd take care of them."

And Staley wasn't the only player who gave a little extra.

After Spencer's kids ran out of money on their gift cards, he told them each to get one more item that he would pay for himself.

The 49ers generosity even inspired other Target shoppers as one woman bought three children Wii controllers and another handed a player a $50 gift card to spend on the kids.

"It is just great to get in the holiday spirit and help these kids out," Pashos said. "As a team, we always try to give back to the community, especially this time of year."