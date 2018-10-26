George Kittle: The 49ers Star Tight End in the Making with a WWE-sized Persona

"Now I know all of the little details for any specific play – my motion points, when I need to bluff, how I show my hands and all of these other little details," Kittle said. "The game has slowed down for me, and that's helped out a lot."

The second is Kittle's improved health, which has been a welcomed change from his rookie year. He battled a nagging hamstring injury throughout the summer of 2017 followed by an ankle injury that lingered for most of his first season. Kittle earned plenty of tough guy points for gutting through and playing 15 games as a rookie despite never being 100 percent.

The tight end has still had his share of ailments this season – a dislocated shoulder during the preseason and a minor knee injury – but Kittle still says he's far healthier now than at any point last year.

"Being healthy is fun," Kittle laughed as he literally knocked on a wooden box nearby.

Added Shanahan: "I think he's taken better care of his body throughout this offseason – what he does day in and day out, how physical he plays throughout a game and what he does Monday through Saturday just to get his body back ready to play on Sunday. It's been a complete credit to him, just how well he's taken care of himself."

The third – and most compelling – factor in Kittle's emergence is his approach to the game. His persona is a bit of a juxtaposition: A hyper-competitive professional athlete who is also a gigantic kid who never seems overly concerned about anything. Kittle is the class clown of the 49ers locker room, and no amount of Tom Rinaldi tear-jerkers could kill his vibe. His baseline is goofy and escalates rapidly to eccentric. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end isn't macho and has no insecurities in telling anyone who will listen about the latest Pokémon he caught on his Nintendo DS.

And yet, on the football field, Kittle's objective is to physically impose his will on an opponent. He'll mercilessly plant someone into the turf to finish a block and laugh about it on his way back into the huddle.

"I like to play angry, and I don't think there are a lot of guys who like to play angry," Kittle said of his mindset. "You have to have a switch that you can flip when you get on the field. I'm a goofy dude. I don't usually take things too seriously, but when I step on the field it's a whole different aspect to me."

Kittle is also a conversationalist during games. He'll chat with anyone during a break in the action. The tight end referenced a recent chat with Aaron Donald during the 49ers Week 7 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"You didn't get in?" Donald asked him while the tight end's 10-yard touchdown was being reviewed.

"I had to get in because my fantasy coaches need me to get more points," Kittle replied.

(Side note: When people tell you that nobody cares about your fantasy team, just remember that Kittle does.)

During the same game, Kittle kindly asked Ndamukong Suh "how he got so big."

"He just laughed at me," Kittle said.

But even when things get contentious, Kittle isn't one for trash talk save for an occasional passive aggressive comment. Like on this running play in the red zone where Kittle blocked Cardinals defensive back Antoine Bethea for 15 yards all the way across the goal line. Bethea eventually threw Kittle down at the end of the play out of frustration. Kittle got up and casually inquired about "how his ride went."

Kittle's ability to seamlessly navigate between ruthless aggression and timely humor makes him a one-of-a-kind personality in the NFL. Shanahan compared the young tight end to a WWE wrestler.