George Kittle Named to PFF's 2018 All-Pro Team

George Kittle's sophomore campaign was one for the record books.

Kittle broke several franchise records including the most receptions in a single season for a tight end (88). He also surpassed Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce to set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season (1,377 yards). Kittle can also add the title of a Pro Bowler onto his budding résumé as the was selected to his first career All-star game this season.

Kittle's historic season has been recognized by Pro Football Focus as the tight end was named to their 2018 NFL All-Pro Team. Here's what PFF had to say about the tight end's remarkable campaign:

"What Kittle did with a melange of backup quarterbacks – and as a run blocker – was quite simply one of the best seasons we've ever graded from the tight end position. Not only did he break the record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end, he broke the PFF record for yards after the catch by any position player for a single season. His 873 yards after the catch were 299 more than (Travis) Kelce."