Shanahan Reveals Expected Playing Time for Lance, Garoppolo vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will open their exhibition slate on Saturday as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. It will mark Kansas City's first trip to Levi's® Stadium since its opening in 2014. It will also be the first time a 49ers first round quarterback makes his preseason debut since Alex Smith in 2011.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers first team offense is expected to play at least one series against Kansas City. But just how much of Trey Lance will the 49ers see on Saturday?

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media and gave a glimpse into what to expect in the 49ers preseason opener.

"Trying to get most of our starters going. Jimmy will hopefully be just one series, and then we'll get Trey in there hopefully it's just the whole first half," Shanahan said. "Hopefully he gets around 30 or something (plays), but you never know how it will go. If he doesn't get enough plays, then I would start in probably the first series of the third (quarter)."

Saturday will mark 315 days since the rookie has seen live bullets. Following an abbreviated season due to the pandemic, Lance appeared in just one contest in 2020 before North Dakota postponed its contests.

Lance, who has been receiving second-team reps the entirety of training camp, will get his first crack at hearing play calls and taking command of the huddle. With Kansas City's starters expected to play the full first quarter, Shanahan should get a pretty good look of Lance's progress in his first live run of the offense.

"I'm just excited to see him play like everyone else is," Shanahan said. "It's fun to watch quarterbacks go out there for the first time. But I don't get nervous for the person or anything like that because I think it's fun to watch. I know no one is going to remember how his first preseason game is, but they will the next day. That's all right."

A number of players returning from injury will not be on hand for the exhibition contest. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford﻿, who both have been limited throughout training camp, are among those players who will be on the sidelines for the contest.