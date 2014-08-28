Gamer: 49ers Finish Preseason with 40 Points in Houston

During a 12-play, 84-yard scoring drive in the second quarter, Gabbert connected with Carrier for a 32-yard throw-and-catch, as the ball fit through two Texans defenders. Gabbert finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown toss to tight end Asante Cleveland.

9. In a two-play stretch before halftime, the 49ers extended their lead to 14-6. Cook picked off Keenum. On the ensuing play, Johnson replaced Gabbert at quarterback and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ellington. Gabbert finished the night 4-of-11 for 60 yards passing.

10. A 28-yard field goal from Phil Dawson to start the third quarter gave San Francisco a 17-6 edge before Borland's 34-yard pick-six on the ensuing Houston possession put the visitors up, 24-6.

11. Johnson, who threw a pick-six to Texans cornerback Andre Hal in the third quarter, redeemed himself in the fourth with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end/long snapper Kyle Nelson, making the score 31-13.

12. The offense had success with a two-running back backfield with reserves Glenn Winston and Alfonso Smith sharing the field at times.

13. Veteran special teamer Kassim Osgood blocked a Texans punt midway through the fourth quarter, giving the 49ers a safety and the ball back.

The advance:* *The 49ers will be back home in Santa Clara on Friday before making a return trip to Texas for their Sept. 7 regular season opener opposite the Dallas Cowboys. In between, general manager Trent Baalke and Co. must decide on their 53-man roster. And the 53 that are still standing upon the NFL-mandated deadline on Saturday won't necessarily be the 53 that go to Dallas. You can bet that Baalke and his crew will be working the waiver wire just like every other front office around the league. Something to consider: Because of their record last season, the Texans enter this season with the highest waiver priority. Given the 49ers depth, some of the players they'll cut could end up in Houston.

