Gameday Q&A: Colin Kaepernick

This offseason you met so many well-known personalities from Michelle Obama to musicians like Snoop Dogg and Luke Bryan and former athletes like Bo Jackson. Out of all the unique people you were able to interact with, who was most memorable and why?**

I would probably say Bo Jackson. We had a chance to talk about a lot of different things. He was always one of my favorite athletes.

You open up your first full year as a starter against Green Bay, a team you grew up rooting for and a team you beat as the youngest 49ers quarterback to start a playoff game. How do you view the opportunity to face them again on Opening Day?

I treat it the same as last season when we played them. You treat them like another opponent.

In the playoff game you broke the NFL's single-game rushing record by a quarterback, beating a mark previously held by Michael Vick, how does that accomplishment rank in your football career?

I don't worry about records like that. The only thing I can worry about is trying to win games.

The way you prepare for games is certainly noticed by teammates and coaches – what's one thing you have to accomplish every day, something that's become a standard of your preparation?

It's not one thing, it's everything. From meetings to workouts to practice, you constantly have to be on top of everything in order to improve.

Before you get ready for a game, what pregame music are you listening to?

Everything, mostly rap music. But it changes every week.

Off the field you're known for being a sneaker head, so how many pairs of kicks do you currently own?

I probably have about 300 pairs.

What if something happened to your collection? Say your house catches on fire and you can only save three pairs – which three are you rushing to keep safe?

Hmm… I would grab my "He Got Game's" (Jordan 13s), probably my LeBron (10) Corks and my Versace's.

You've been active in raising money for Camp Taylor throughout your time with the 49ers – last year's golf tournament raised more than 200k for the charity. Why is the cause so important to you?

Any chance I have to talk about it or build it up, I'm going to. It's a great cause. A lot of people don't know too much about helping children with heart defects, but I think more people are starting to become aware of it the more they realize how good of a cause it is.

Who is your biggest role model in life?

My parents.