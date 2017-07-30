Fully Healthy, Reuben Foster is Already Making Plays for the 49ers

The reigning Butkus Award Winner remained in the Bay Area for a bulk of his summer break. Foster, who had been on track to return for camp, wasn't going to leave anything to chance.

"I had to get my shoulder stronger. I've built great relationships. Staying here was the best decision so I know how our program works and getting a feel for the Forty Niner way."

Foster primarily played MIKE linebacker at Alabama. As a senior in 2016, he recorded 170 tackles, 13 for loss and five sacks. Now in San Francisco, he'll begin his career at WILL linebacker and compete with Malcolm Smith for the starting job next to NaVorro Bowman.

The 49ers coaching staff has Foster running with the third-team, but it's clear that Foster is acclimating just fine to his new position.

"It was never a worry of ours," Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. "Both of those spots are pretty interchangeable. It's a little bit different when you get them on the line of scrimmage, which is our SAM linebacker.