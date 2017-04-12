Full List of NFL Draft Prospects to Attend 49ers Local Pro Day

Apr 12, 2017 at 04:13 AM

The San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day will take place on Wednesday afternoon at the SAP Performance Facility. NFL Draft hopefuls from nearby universities, namely Stanford, Cal and San Jose State, as well as prospects who are from the Bay Area are eligable to attend.

Here are the names of the 43 players who will participate in the event, which will be run by Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff.

Defensive Back (6)

Dominic Barnes, SJSU

Akil Bordelon, Concord

Jamal Mayo, Hawaii

Damariay Drew, Cal

Dallas Lloyd, Stanford

Khari Vanderbilt, Cal

Defensive Line (5)

Isaiah Irving, SJSU

T.J. Daniel, Oregon

DeVante Wilson, Cal

Nehemiah Mitchell, Vanderbilt

Nick Oreglia, SJSU

Linebacker (6)

Noor Davis, Stanford

Hardy Nickerson, Illinois

Kenneth Olugbode, Colorado

Chris Santini, Cal Poly

Christian Tago, SJSU

Victor Egu, Yale

Offensive Line (5)

Leo Kolomatangi, Hawaii

Kiola Mahoni, Louisville

Jake Simonich, Utah State

Steven Moore, Cal

Freddie Tagaloa, Cal

Running Back (4)

Jahray Hayes, Central Michigan

Khalfani Muhammad, Cal

Raysean Pringle, Southern Utah

Shane Osberg-Smith, SJSU

Quarterback (4)

Garrett Anderson, Connecticut

Bart Houston, Wisconsin

Ricky Lloyd, Minnesota State

Kenny Potter, SJSU

Tight End (2)

Billy Freeman, SJSU

Nehemiah Winston, UC Davis

Wide Receiver (8)

Tim Crawley, SJSU

Troy Doles, Brown

D.J. Jones, Ole Miss

Kevin Kutchera, South Alabama

Francis Owusu, Stanford

Michael Rector, Stanford

Willie Tucker, Cal Poly

Kenny Walker, UCLA

Specialist (3)

Conrad Ukropina, K, Stanford

Brodie Nakama, LS, Hawaii

Bradley Northnagel, LS, Cal

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Biggest Roster Changes Around the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Free Agent Facts: Safety Tavon Wilson

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Tavon Wilson.
news

49ers PREP Selects Jake Ripp as Week 4 Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 4 goes to Jake Ripp of Los Gatos High School. 
news

49ers PREP Selects Dave Perry as Week 4 Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank goes to Dave Perry, head coach for Bishop O'Dowd.
Advertising