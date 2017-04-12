Full List of NFL Draft Prospects to Attend 49ers Local Pro Day

The San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day will take place on Wednesday afternoon at the SAP Performance Facility. NFL Draft hopefuls from nearby universities, namely Stanford, Cal and San Jose State, as well as prospects who are from the Bay Area are eligable to attend.
Here are the names of the 43 players who will participate in the event, which will be run by Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff.
Defensive Back (6)
Dominic Barnes, SJSU
Akil Bordelon, Concord
Jamal Mayo, Hawaii
Damariay Drew, Cal
Dallas Lloyd, Stanford
Khari Vanderbilt, Cal
Defensive Line (5)
Isaiah Irving, SJSU
T.J. Daniel, Oregon
DeVante Wilson, Cal
Nehemiah Mitchell, Vanderbilt
Nick Oreglia, SJSU
Linebacker (6)
Noor Davis, Stanford
Hardy Nickerson, Illinois
Kenneth Olugbode, Colorado
Chris Santini, Cal Poly
Christian Tago, SJSU
Victor Egu, Yale
Offensive Line (5)
Leo Kolomatangi, Hawaii
Kiola Mahoni, Louisville
Jake Simonich, Utah State
Steven Moore, Cal
Freddie Tagaloa, Cal
Running Back (4)
Jahray Hayes, Central Michigan
Khalfani Muhammad, Cal
Raysean Pringle, Southern Utah
Shane Osberg-Smith, SJSU
Quarterback (4)
Garrett Anderson, Connecticut
Bart Houston, Wisconsin
Ricky Lloyd, Minnesota State
Kenny Potter, SJSU
Tight End (2)
Billy Freeman, SJSU
Nehemiah Winston, UC Davis
Wide Receiver (8)
Tim Crawley, SJSU
Troy Doles, Brown
D.J. Jones, Ole Miss
Kevin Kutchera, South Alabama
Francis Owusu, Stanford
Michael Rector, Stanford
Willie Tucker, Cal Poly
Kenny Walker, UCLA
Specialist (3)
Conrad Ukropina, K, Stanford
Brodie Nakama, LS, Hawaii
Bradley Northnagel, LS, Cal