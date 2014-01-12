Full Highlights: 49ers vs. Panthers

Jan 12, 2014 at 06:16 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

#49ers beat Panthers, 23-10. So ... who's got it better than us? — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

On 3rd and 11, @Kaepernick7 finds open @PattonBoy_11 for a gain of 23 in front of #49ers sideline. #SFvsCAR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

INTERCEPTION! @PatrickWillis52 first career playoff INT for Willis. #SFvsCAR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

#49ers WR @KingCrab15 goes up high and pulls down impressive catch for a gain of 20. #SFvsCAR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

#49ers TE @VernonDavis85 catches 1-yard TD! #SLAPHANDS! — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

Colin @Kaepernick7 launches deep ball to @AnquanBoldin for a gain of 45 down to Carolina's 2-yard line. #SFvsCAR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

TOUCHDOWN #49ERS! @Kaepernick7 rushes around the left edge for a 4-yard TD! — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

#49ers RB Frank Gore rushes for gain of 39 yards on 3rd and 1. #SFvsCAR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

#49ers S @DonteWhitner intercepts Panthers QB Cam Newton. 4:34 left. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Previewing Joint Practices with the Las Vegas Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers players that made the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list and preview joint practices on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

In My Own Words: First Offseason with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver shared his first-person account of going through a full offseason with the team in this four-part series.
news

Morning Report: Antoine Griezmann Hangs Out at #49ersCamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Entrenamiento Antes de Viajar a Las Vegas

Los 49ers tuvieron su último entrenamiento en San Francisco antes de viajar a Las Vegas y enfrentar el primer partido de pretemporada.
Advertising