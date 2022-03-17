During his four seasons with the Chiefs, the cornerback helped bring the team to four playoff runs. In 2018, Kansas City managed to take a late-game four point lead over the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship game. With under a minute on the clock, Ward intercepted a deflected pass from Tom Brady – a chance to send the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl since 1969. However, the play was nullified due to an offsides penalty.