Frank Nunley: 10-Year Club (1967-76)

"The first thing I saw was a locker room full of older guys with whiskers and big bellies," Nunley remembered of his first teammates on the 49ers. "Back then, you had six weeks of double sessions and we played six exhibition games. So a lot of guys came into training camp out of shape and used camp to get in line."

The wide-eyed 21-year-old thought he had an advantage over his elder teammates, but little did he know what he was getting himself into.

"I would say the first few practices I looked at the situation and thought I had it made because I was in really good shape," Nunley admitted. "We had double sessions for four days and on the fifth day they said 'OK, we're going to have goal line scrimmage.' And it was almost like an epiphany for me because those old veterans I was playing with got an inch taller and their waists went away. The intensity was like nothing I had ever experienced in my whole life."

It was right then and there that Nunley realized pro football was a millennium step up from college football.

"I got a much better idea of what it was going to take to play in the NFL after that day," he said.

Besides the physicality that was amped up on the professional level for a middle linebacker, Nunley said there were other mental challenges that came along with the territory.

"I did fine in the drill, but I had no idea where I was supposed to go. I knew nothing. I didn't even know what defense we were in," Nunley said. "I was just hitting anything with a different color jersey. It was much more complex on that level. Plus the middle linebacker makes all the calls, so that was also a challenge in my first year."

The self-described "immature" linebacker even had a hard time communicating with the veterans.

"In training camp, Matt Hazeltine, our starting outside linebacker and John Brodie, our quarterback hung out together," Nunley recalled. "I went up to them on the first or second day and I said, 'You know, I've been watching you guys since I was 15-years old.' And they both looked at me and said, 'Get the heck out of here… Get out of here rookie.'"

But when Hazeltine went down with a hamstring injury midway through the season, forcing Nunley into action, the rookie who couldn't get a word in during training camp, quickly earned the respect of his elder teammates.

"I did pretty well," Nunley said. "In my first game against Baltimore I had an interception against Johnny Unitas."

Nunley wishes he still had the ball as a memento of his first career interception from the Hall of Fame Colts quarterback, but it wasn't an option.

"They didn't give you a football back then. If you threw a ball in the stands you were going to get a 250-dollar fine, which is like 4,500 dollars now."

Nunley eventually earned a permanent spot on the defense as the 49ers middle linebacker, thanks to his 4.7 40-yard dash speed, which came in handy as he became one of the best ball-hawking linebackers in the NFL.

Besides the closing speed that he possessed, Nunley attributed his pass coverage prowess to his ability to correctly predict the opposing team's play. He finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for the most from the linebacker position in franchise history.

"When I lined up across from the other team, I was 90 percent sure of what they were going to do," he said. "Believe it or not, we had computer printouts of information based on the plays that they had ran, based on which hash mark they had been on and position on the field. I used that to my advantage."

Nunley felt he was well-schooled going into the games, and that the game became a battle of wits between the opposing quarterback and himself.

"Many times I could remember Joe Namath and Unitas being right across from me and winking at me all the time. They would say things like, 'I got you on this one Nunley.'"

But the competitive banter wasn't Nunley's style of fun. He preferred to do his talking with his shoulder pads.

"I wasn't a trash-talker. I just liked to hit people. It was a wonderful thing to get paid to hit people," Nunley joked.