Frank Gore Named to USA All-Fundamentals Team

Jan 15, 2014 at 01:32 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
011514-Gore-Hdr.jpg


Awards season isn't waiting for the 49ers season to end.

San Francisco running back Frank Gore was selected to the 2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team on Wednesday morning.

The squad honors 26 NFL players – 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams – who exhibit exemplary football techniques for youth players to emulate.

The fifth annual USA Football All-Fundamentals Team recognizes NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters better on-field performance and inherent safety benefits.

Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,500 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice. USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, is the official youth football development partner of the 49ers, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.

A fan vote will determine All-Fundamentals Team captains here. Fans may vote for one captain on offense, defense and special teams. USA Football will award each of the three captains a $3,000 equipment grant to donate and an All-Fundamentals Team helmet trophy. Voting is open through Jan. 29.

2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Offense:

*POSITION       *

NAME, TEAM

*        *

Quarterback

Peyton Manning, Broncos

Running back

Frank Gore, 49ers

Fullback

John Kuhn, Packers

Wide receiver

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

A.J. Green, Bengals

Tight end

Jason Witten, Cowboys

Tackle

Jermon Bushrod, Bears

Tyron Smith, Cowboys

Guard

Jahri Evans, Saints

Andy Levitre, Titans

Center

Nick Hardwick, Chargers

2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Defense:

*POSITION       *

NAME, TEAM

* *

End

Chris Long, Rams

Muhammad Wilkerson, Jets

Tackle

B.J. Raji, Packers

Kyle Williams, Bills

Linebacker

D'Qwell Jackson, Browns

Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Robert Mathis, Colts

Cornerback

Brent Grimes, Dolphins

Richard Sherman, Seahawks

Safety

Eric Berry, Chiefs

Earl Thomas, Seahawks

* *

2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Special Teams:

*POSITION       *

NAME, TEAM

Return specialist

Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings

Kicker

Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

Punter

Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs

Long snapper

Jon Dorenbos, Eagles

49ERS.COM AWARDS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Brooks; Waived/Injured DL Hayes

The 49ers have signed CB Nate Brooks to a one-year deal and waived/injured DL Daelin Hayes.
news

Inside Javon Kinlaw's Dedicated Offseason Training

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw shared details on how he's getting ready for the San Francisco 49ers upcoming season.
news

Finalizan los Entrenamientos en Conjunto con Las Vegas Raiders

Después de dos días entrenando junto a Las Vegas Raiders, los 49ers están listos para iniciar la pretemporada este domingo en el Allegiant Stadium. 
news

Desert Workouts Complete; Four Takeaways from Joint Practice No. 2 with the Raiders

From injury updates to the highlights from Friday's workout, here are the four takeaways from the second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Advertising