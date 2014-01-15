Frank Gore Named to USA All-Fundamentals Team

The squad honors 26 NFL players – 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams – who exhibit exemplary football techniques for youth players to emulate.

The fifth annual USA Football All-Fundamentals Team recognizes NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters better on-field performance and inherent safety benefits.

Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,500 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice. USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, is the official youth football development partner of the 49ers, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.

A fan vote will determine All-Fundamentals Team captains here. Fans may vote for one captain on offense, defense and special teams. USA Football will award each of the three captains a $3,000 equipment grant to donate and an All-Fundamentals Team helmet trophy. Voting is open through Jan. 29.

2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Offense: *POSITION * NAME, TEAM * * Quarterback Peyton Manning, Broncos Running back Frank Gore, 49ers Fullback John Kuhn, Packers Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals A.J. Green, Bengals Tight end Jason Witten, Cowboys Tackle Jermon Bushrod, Bears Tyron Smith, Cowboys Guard Jahri Evans, Saints Andy Levitre, Titans Center Nick Hardwick, Chargers

2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Defense: *POSITION * NAME, TEAM * * End Chris Long, Rams Muhammad Wilkerson, Jets Tackle B.J. Raji, Packers Kyle Williams, Bills Linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, Browns Luke Kuechly, Panthers Robert Mathis, Colts Cornerback Brent Grimes, Dolphins Richard Sherman, Seahawks Safety Eric Berry, Chiefs Earl Thomas, Seahawks

2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Special Teams: *POSITION * NAME, TEAM Return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots Punter Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs Long snapper Jon Dorenbos, Eagles