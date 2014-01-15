Frank Gore Named to USA All-Fundamentals Team

Awards season isn't waiting for the 49ers season to end.
San Francisco running back Frank Gore was selected to the 2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team on Wednesday morning.
The squad honors 26 NFL players – 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams – who exhibit exemplary football techniques for youth players to emulate.
The fifth annual USA Football All-Fundamentals Team recognizes NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters better on-field performance and inherent safety benefits.
Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,500 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice. USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, is the official youth football development partner of the 49ers, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.
A fan vote will determine All-Fundamentals Team captains here. Fans may vote for one captain on offense, defense and special teams. USA Football will award each of the three captains a $3,000 equipment grant to donate and an All-Fundamentals Team helmet trophy. Voting is open through Jan. 29.
2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Offense:
|
*POSITION *
|
NAME, TEAM
|
* *
|
Quarterback
|
Peyton Manning, Broncos
|
|
Running back
|
Frank Gore, 49ers
|
|
Fullback
|
John Kuhn, Packers
|
|
Wide receiver
|
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
|
A.J. Green, Bengals
|
Tight end
|
Jason Witten, Cowboys
|
|
Tackle
|
Jermon Bushrod, Bears
|
Tyron Smith, Cowboys
|
Guard
|
Jahri Evans, Saints
|
Andy Levitre, Titans
|
Center
|
Nick Hardwick, Chargers
|
2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Defense:
|
*POSITION *
|
NAME, TEAM
|
* *
|
|
End
|
Chris Long, Rams
|
Muhammad Wilkerson, Jets
|
|
Tackle
|
B.J. Raji, Packers
|
Kyle Williams, Bills
|
|
Linebacker
|
D'Qwell Jackson, Browns
|
Luke Kuechly, Panthers
|
Robert Mathis, Colts
|
Cornerback
|
Brent Grimes, Dolphins
|
Richard Sherman, Seahawks
|
|
Safety
|
Eric Berry, Chiefs
|
Earl Thomas, Seahawks
|
* *
2013 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team – Special Teams:
|
*POSITION *
|
NAME, TEAM
|
Return specialist
|
Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings
|
Kicker
|
Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
|
Punter
|
Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs
|
Long snapper
|
Jon Dorenbos, Eagles
