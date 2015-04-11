Former 49ers RB/DB Sam Cathcart Passes Away at 90

Apr 11, 2015 at 03:34 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

75 Years of 49ers Team Photos

A yearly tradition that brings together players and coaches, the 49ers team photo highlights the many faces who have donned red and gold. Here they are, in order.

1946 Team Photo
1 / 75

1946 Team Photo

1947 Team Photo
2 / 75

1947 Team Photo

1948 Team Photo
3 / 75

1948 Team Photo

1949 Team Photo
4 / 75

1949 Team Photo

1950 Team Photo
5 / 75

1950 Team Photo

1951 Team Photo
6 / 75

1951 Team Photo

1952 Team Photo
7 / 75

1952 Team Photo

1953 Team Photo
8 / 75

1953 Team Photo

1954 Team Photo
9 / 75

1954 Team Photo

1955 Team Photo
10 / 75

1955 Team Photo

1956 Team Photo
11 / 75

1956 Team Photo

1957 Team Photo
12 / 75

1957 Team Photo

1958 Team Photo
13 / 75

1958 Team Photo

1959 Team Photo
14 / 75

1959 Team Photo

1960 Team Photo
15 / 75

1960 Team Photo

1961 Team Photo
16 / 75

1961 Team Photo

1962 Team Photo
17 / 75

1962 Team Photo

1963 Team Photo
18 / 75

1963 Team Photo

1964 Team Photo
19 / 75

1964 Team Photo

1965 Team Photo
20 / 75

1965 Team Photo

1966 Team Photo
21 / 75

1966 Team Photo

1967 Team Photo
22 / 75

1967 Team Photo

1968 Team Photo
23 / 75

1968 Team Photo

1969 Team Photo
24 / 75

1969 Team Photo

1970 Team Photo
25 / 75

1970 Team Photo

1971 Team Photo
26 / 75

1971 Team Photo

1972 Team Photo
27 / 75

1972 Team Photo

1973 Team Photo
28 / 75

1973 Team Photo

1974 Team Photo
29 / 75

1974 Team Photo

1975 Team Photo
30 / 75

1975 Team Photo

1976 Team Photo
31 / 75

1976 Team Photo

1977 Team Photo
32 / 75

1977 Team Photo

1978 Team Photo
33 / 75

1978 Team Photo

1979 Team Photo
34 / 75

1979 Team Photo

1980 Team Photo
35 / 75

1980 Team Photo

1981 Team Photo
36 / 75

1981 Team Photo

1982 Team Photo
37 / 75

1982 Team Photo

1983 Team Photo
38 / 75

1983 Team Photo

1984 Team Photo
39 / 75

1984 Team Photo

1985 Team Photo
40 / 75

1985 Team Photo

1986 Team Photo
41 / 75

1986 Team Photo

1987 Team Photo
42 / 75

1987 Team Photo

1988 Team Photo
43 / 75

1988 Team Photo

1989 Team Photo
44 / 75

1989 Team Photo

1990 Team Photo
45 / 75

1990 Team Photo

1991 Team Photo
46 / 75

1991 Team Photo

1992 Team Photo
47 / 75

1992 Team Photo

1993 Team Photo
48 / 75

1993 Team Photo

1994 Team Photo
49 / 75

1994 Team Photo

1995 Team Photo
50 / 75

1995 Team Photo

1996 Team Photo
51 / 75

1996 Team Photo

1997 Team Photo
52 / 75

1997 Team Photo

1998 Team Photo
53 / 75

1998 Team Photo

1999 Team Photo
54 / 75

1999 Team Photo

2000 Team Photo
55 / 75

2000 Team Photo

2001 Team Photo
56 / 75

2001 Team Photo

2002 Team Photo
57 / 75

2002 Team Photo

2003 Team Photo
58 / 75

2003 Team Photo

2004 Team Photo
59 / 75

2004 Team Photo

2005 Team Photo
60 / 75

2005 Team Photo

2006 Team Photo
61 / 75

2006 Team Photo

2007 Team Photo
62 / 75

2007 Team Photo

2008 Team Photo
63 / 75

2008 Team Photo

2009 Team Photo
64 / 75

2009 Team Photo

2010 Team Photo
65 / 75

2010 Team Photo

2011 Team Photo
66 / 75

2011 Team Photo

2012 Team Photo
67 / 75

2012 Team Photo

2013 Team Photo
68 / 75

2013 Team Photo

2014 Team Photo
69 / 75

2014 Team Photo

2015 Team Photo
70 / 75

2015 Team Photo

2016 Team Photo
71 / 75

2016 Team Photo

2017 Team Photo
72 / 75

2017 Team Photo

2018 Team Photo
73 / 75

2018 Team Photo

2019 Team Photo
74 / 75

2019 Team Photo

Like the rest of the world, the 49ers had to adapt in 2020 and could not gather for a team photo.
75 / 75

Like the rest of the world, the 49ers had to adapt in 2020 and could not gather for a team photo.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Samuel W. Cathcart, a former San Francisco 49ers running back and defensive back, passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by his family on April 3 in Santa Barbara.

He played three seasons for the 49ers (1949, 1950 and 1952), amassing 509 rushing yards, 296 receiving yards and seven interceptions.

Sam was born to Alfred and Myrtle Cathcart on a farm in Canute, Oklahoma on July 7, 1924, the fourth of five children. Sam's family moved to Pasadena, California in 1927 and to Long Beach shortly thereafter. He graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1942 and attended Long Beach City College before being drafted into the United States Army in January, 1943. An infantry squad leader in the 291st Regimental Combat Team of the Army's newly formed 75th Division, his World War II combat service included the Battle of the Bulge, Central Europe and the Colmar Pocket, where he was both decorated and wounded.

He was discharged on February 2, 1946 and took advantage of the G.I. Bill to enroll at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he majored in physical education and military science. He became the first cadet colonel of the UCSB ROTC and received his commission to second lieutenant in 1949. A career Army Reserve Officer, Sam reached the rank of lieutenant colonel and served as commanding officer of the then Santa Barbara-based 425th Civil Affairs Unit before retiring his commission in 1975. While at UCSB, Sam earned honors as an All-CCAA halfback in football, was a conference track and field champion and CCAA boxing champion. After graduation, he joined the 49ers as an invited free agent and played in the 1949, 1950 and 1952 seasons, having been recalled to active duty during the Korean War, which forced him to miss the entire 1951 season while serving as a physical training officer at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco.

In 1953, Sam began a 35-year teaching and coaching career at Santa Barbara High School. As head coach of the varsity football team from 1955 through 1974, he guided the Dons to 10 Channel League Championships, the 1960 CIF Southern Section AAAA title and an overall win-loss record of 143-34-9. Sam was married to his high-school sweetheart, the former Susan Elaine Curry in 1944, raised four children and enjoyed 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, with a ninth due in October. He is an inducted member of the Long Beach Poly High School Football Hall of Fame, the Long Beach City College Hall of Champions, the UC Santa Barbara Athletic Hall of Fame, the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable Hall of Fame, the Long Beach Century Club Hall of Fame and the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was honored by the French Consulate General and in 2015 by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation for his military service and action in World War II.

In lieu of flowers, Sam's final wish was for friends and colleagues to contribute to the Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium Restoration Fund (P.O. Box 158, Santa Barbara, CA 93102). The family plans a private memorial for both Sam and Susan on their 71st Anniversary in May.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Javon Hargrave

Get to know more about San Francisco's defensive lineman, Javon Hargrave.
news

Previewing the 49ers Potential Divisional Round Matchups

As the top seed in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the lowest-seeded team left following Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections, the latest from Thursday's Bye week practice and the NFC Wild Card matchups to watch on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

McCaffrey, Warner and Five More 49ers Earn 2023 AP All-Pro Honors

Seven San Francisco 49ers players earned AP All-Pro honors for their body of work in the 2023 regular season with Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner being unanimous selections. 
Advertising