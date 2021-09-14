Former 49ers Linebacker Parys Haralson Passes Away

The San Francisco 49ers are extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Parys Haralson at the age of 37. A former linebacker for San Francisco (2006-12), Haralson also served as the team's director of player engagement for two years (2016-17).

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

A nine-year NFL veteran, Haralson played in 118 games (88 starts) and registered 380 tackles, 28.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed. He was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. In seven seasons with the 49ers, Haralson played in 86 games (68 starts) and tallied 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed.